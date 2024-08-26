Chicagoland Women’s Cricket League is breaking barriers

In Naperville and the surrounding area, a new generation of athletes is breaking down barriers and changing the game of cricket. The Women’s Cricket League began this spring and is making history as the first women’s league in the Chicagoland area.

Many league members have always had a passion for cricket but often felt like competing was out of reach.

“Just the passion that women have, we’re (also) sitting by the TV and we’re watching all the sports, we’re also yelling and screaming,” said Cricketer, Isha Elandassery. “But there wasn’t an opportunity to go and, unleash that passion and play a sport. This opportunity that came, the Women’s Cricket League, ignited that missing spark that we were missing in our daily lives.”

That spark gave Elandassery the chance to step onto the field and prove that she could play. The former Naperville North tennis player competes as a batsman for the Chicago Indians, a team mostly full of Naperville cricketers.

Connecting with Indian routes and giving some their first true chance to play

In June, the team made it to the semifinals of the first-ever Women’s Cricket League tournament. Many seem to be more proud of breaking traditional roles and building a community together.

“I think this sport has connected me with my Indian roots, so that’s just been nice because we’ve built a community and I’m loving every second of it,” said Elandassery.

“Most of the people we have only met on this team, and we feel as if we have known each other for a long time,” said Chicago Indians Captain, Sunita Kori. “We play as a team and our friendships have gone very well!”

Kori is one of the few to have played Cricket throughout her entire life. She’s seen the rise of the sport firsthand, since arriving in Naperville from India about ten years ago.

“When we came to Naperville, I was the only girl who was among the guys, like, all the men were playing,” said Kori. “Then slowly, I started seeing a lot of women coming (out to play). So, yeah, I feel it has really, grown a lot.”

The Women’s Cricket League is open to all

The team consists of multiple generations, including mothers, and daughters competing on the field with one another. Elandassery brought her twin sister and mother along for the ride.

“When we hit a ball for a six or when we bowl a wicked, it feels amazing,” said Elandassery. “I think it’s kind of giving back that life, that fire that we had with so many of these women in our team who are in their 40s, 30s, and now playing a sport.”

Since the league began in the spring, more teams have been added, and future tournaments are scheduled, including one on Labor Day weekend. Those interested can email cclcric@gmail.com.

The Women’s Cricket League has sparked a movement challenging traditional notions about sports while empowering women to get out and play. Their story is just beginning.

