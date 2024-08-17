Connor Willis revs up for a bright future in auto racing

The race is on for Naperville resident, and Waubonsie Valley senior Connor Willis, and his racing team, Connor Willis Racing. At the age of 12, Willis was introduced to go-karts, and since that first drive around the track, his interest in auto racing has grown at a furious pace. Willis spent two years behind the wheel on go-karts before transitioning to car racing.

“I just fell in love and was involved with motorsports throughout my life, and ever since, I found racing that was just motorsports with the competitive nature involved. I’m a very competitive person, and once finding that I just fell in love with it and then kept progressing,” said Connor Willis.

“I didn’t think it would turn into this, but I’m glad it did, and the progress has been insane. It’s been a great development just starting with go-karts. We started at the club and then we traveled regionally and nationally, so that progression was amazing. We adapted fast. The conditions were competing with people that had ten to 15 years of experience, and to do that, we knew it was more than a hobby,” said Willis.

From go-karts to Connor Willis Racing

Now, Willis is putting together the pieces to an F1600, an open-wheel race car, and continues to fine-tune his craft at Autobahn Country Club in Joliet. His fast progress has allowed the young driver to travel the globe to compete alongside those who share his passion for racing. Willis recently returned from a trip to the UK, where he raced in the F1600 series at Lydden Hill and Brands Hatch.

“You walk into almost like a pub and then it’s just like a lifestyle there. You hear racing and talk racing so that’s another reason we went down to the UK, because it’s so enjoyable and just like it’s a lifestyle there and that’s where I’m with like-minded individuals that can continue to build upon and improve,” said Willis.

At Lydden Hill, Willis qualified third and finished fifth out of 20 drivers. He was excited for a top-five finish, but driving for that checkered flag provided a valuable learning experience.

“You get a little nervous before the race and you want to do good. So starting third at Lydden Hill, my first ever race with these well-developed, seasoned drivers around me was nerve-wracking, but just fantastic to have the opportunity to be there and racing with my first standing start. So, doing that, and looking around at the lights like F1, that vibe was amazing,” said Willils.

Racing on one of the premiere series

Willis will graduate early from Waubonsie Valley this December to pursue his dream of racing professionally. His next race is up in the air, but the Warrior is eager to start his engines, with sights set on one of the world’s premier auto racing series.

“I aspire to be an F1 driver people might call me crazy, but that’s the dream and I don’t want to stop till I get there. So that’s where I aspire to be in a professional racing series like F1,” said Willis.

While he waits for his next green flag opportunity, Willis hopes others will follow in his footsteps. However, he must understand that it takes a marathon of hard work to find yourself in victory lane.

“There’s so much that goes into it. So my advice would be, to start slow, and get 1% better every day there’s a process to everything. Develop good habits and continue with enjoyment, make sure you’re having fun along the journey that’s always important. Just go for it don’t back down, there will be hard times like in life. it’s hard. So, you’re going to have to get through them. There’s a brighter future on our side,” said Willis.