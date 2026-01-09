Former Metea Valley soccer star Nicki Hernandez sings with the Boston Legacy

Putting the final touches on the roster for the team’s inaugural season in 2026, the Boston Legacy of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) announced the signing of former Metea Valley star and Naperville native Nicki Hernandez.

The Legacy, who recently became the 15th team to join the NWSL, signed Hernandez to a two-year contract before the start of the preseason.

A difference maker on the pitch

Nicki Hernandez joined the Metea Valley roster for her junior and senior seasons in 2016 and 2017, helping the Mustangs earn back-to-back regional championships and trips to the sectional finals in both seasons.

After graduation, she moved on to play collegiately as a midfielder for the University of Michigan from 2017-2021. In her final season with the Wolverines, she led the team with nine goals and finished second in assists (six) and points (24).

Rising the ranks with the Mexican national team

In her post-collegiate soccer career, Hernandez developed into a standout defender for Club América, making 117 appearances and scoring 11 goals as part of Liga MX Femenil, the highest level of soccer in Mexico.

The former Mustang hold passports for both Mexico and the United States, but has been competing with the Mexican women’s national team, appearing in 27 matches since 2022.

Joining the ranks of Naperville area NWSL stars

Hernandez joins other Naperville area players in the NWSL including Waubonsie Valley alum Vanessa DiBernardo and Naperville North alum Kayla Sharples from the Kansas City Current, Naperville Central alum Casey Krueger from the Washington Spirit, and Benet Academy alum Kerry Abello from the Orlando Pride. Naperville native Hannah Bebar attended and graduated from Waubonsie Valley, but played club soccer exclusively in high school, and now plays for Bay FC.

The Boston Legacy will kick off their inaugural season on Saturday, March 14th at Gillette Stadium.

