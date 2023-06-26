Four Seasons shuts out Plaques Plus to win the Naperville Little League Juniors A Championship

It’s the Junior’s A Championship at Knock Park on Naperville Little League Baseball Championship day on NCTV17. Remember to order a personal copy of the game by visiting the NCTV17 online store and purchasing an MP4 download!

The Bandits sponsored by Plaques Plus featuring Bryan Jones and Drew Balzer get set to compete in the Juniors A City Little League Championship against Four Seasons. Ryan Vaity, Neil Arrowskar, JJ Lyman, Jack Stevens, and Tamir Syed look to end their season on a high note. Representing Four Seasons Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing and Electric are players like Noah Vice and Patrick King, who are ready to swing their way into action.

Pitchers duel early on

Plaques Plus gets off on the right foot as Tyler Talaga gets an early punch out from the mound

Adwik Sharma hopes to help out Four Seasons but he chops right to Micahel Gerardi and he throws to Paiton Miller who makes a great play at first base to retire the side.

Four Season’s pitcher Will Moraski also gets off to a strong start on the mound by going one-two-three going into the second inning with a pair of scoreless innings.

Here’s something you don’t see everyday

We zip to the top of the third still scoreless. However, Alex Rauckinas crushes this ball out to the left and he turns on the jets. There he goes making the turn to second and is on his way to third but then gets the green light to go home and it’s an inside-the-park home run for Rauckinas. The huge hit has Four Seasons up 1-0 to break the tied.

Moraski, the Four Seasons Little League pitcher, is up to bat and he can do some hitting as well and that allows Ben King to score another run to lead 2-0.

Plaque Plus turns to JJ Lyman, who is hoping to stop the bleeding but he throws a wild pitch and Moraski steals home. It’s 3-0 Four Seasons.

We are still in the fourth and the hits keep on coming for the team in brown. Adwik Sharma gets a crack at the bat and with an overthrow at first base Sharma runs to second. He scores later in the inning to make it 4-0 as Four Seasons can sense the Little League title on the horizon.

The Four Seasons defense stays strong

The defense continues to have Moraski’s back. Ben Winiarski is in center field and sticks up his glove to catch the can of corn and deserves high fives from Jake Smith and Adwik Sharma.

In the fifth inning Pierce Stevens wants to add more runs for Four Season and it looks promising thanks to another overthrow that has him cruising his way to second.

Paiton Miller made a nice play at first early in the game here he is at shortstop catching the liner. Four Season’s cannot find home plate in the fifth but still leads 4-0.

The Bandits need some runs but Max Teets from Four Seasons will not allow any shot and makes a nice catch to retire the side and the boys are excited.

The Bandits finally break through in the sixth with a base hit from Tyler Talaga hoping to start a rally.

Jesse Gudauskas steps in to pitch in relief and he continues to help Four Seasons by throwing to Ben Moraski who is now playing at first.

Bandits with one last gasp

Colin Lynch is on the mound for Plaques Plus and he throws a nice strikeout and the Bandits go into the bottom of the seventh with one last chance.

Two outs and another reliever, Jesse Gudauskas ends it with the knockout punch. Four Seasons takes home the Naperville Little League Juniors A championship after a 4-0 shutout and celebrates with an apple cider champagne shower. Congratulations to both teams on a fantastic season after a great day of baseball!