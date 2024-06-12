IHSA approves high school basketball shot clock starting in 2026

Following its latest board meeting on June 10th, the IHSA officially announced that it will be implementing a 35-second shot clock for boys and girls high school basketball. The change will begin officially for all varsity contests starting with the 2026-27 season.

Strong support from Illinois coaches

In recent seasons the IHSA began experimenting with shot clocks for various tournaments throughout the season, to allow teams and coaches to gather first hand experience.

“The IHSA has allowed the shot clock to be used in tournaments and shootouts the past two seasons, and the overwhelming feedback we have received from coaches is that it is time to embrace the shot clock in all varsity contests,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a statement. “We believe the two-season lead time will provide our schools with ample opportunity to install the shot clocks and get comfortable with them from both a coaching and game administration perspective.”

Local coaches approve the new shot clock rules

Benet Academy head girls basketball coach Joe Kilbride has taken his Redwing teams to the state tournament five times in his career, winning back-to-back state championships in 2015 and 2016. He feels that teams will be able to adjust fairly quickly to the shot clock once it officially becomes implemented.

“On the whole I think most teams will not find much difference with the shot clock. I think one adjustment period will be in developing your approach at the end of periods with potential two for one opportunities, and especially at the end of games as both the winning and losing team,” said Kilbride. “I also think we may see more teams pressing to slow offenses down and playing zone defense to force teams to play against the clock.

In Benet’s 2023 state championship game loss to O’Fallon, the Redwings were slowed in the early portion of the contest as the O’Fallon offense held the ball for nearly half of the first quarter to waste time off the clock after opening up an early lead.

Officials and clock operators will need to get in sync

One of the major sticking points in not utilizing a shot clock sooner is the ability for each school having the resources to provide the shot clock itself as well as an operator for each game.

Coach Kilbride and the Redwings did play in tournaments with a shot clock and while the overall game play was not much different than usual, there were some aspects of utilizing the shot clock that needed to be ironed out.

“Two years ago we did and the biggest thing I noticed was the shot clock operator occasionally started the clock after a made basket instead of when the ball was inbounded,” Kilbride explained. “Refs use the shot clock for 10-second calls, so a couple teams I saw got violations that were premature because the shot clock started before they inbounded the ball.”

Change in state championship schedules

One other change that was announced for the boys and girls basketball state series. Going forward, the Thursday of the state championship week will be used for the 1A, 2A and 3A semifinal games, with the 4A semifinals will be played on Fridays. The 1A-3A third place games will then be played on Friday while the 4A third place game will be on Saturday morning. All 1A-4A state championship games will remain on Saturday.

This change guarantees that making it to state will be a two-day experience for all teams involved. In the previous two seasons, the third place games were played on the same day as the semifinals.