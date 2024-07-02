Kiwanis Club of Naperville takes down the Rumble Ponies in the Majors AA Championship

We are at Nike Sports Complex for another edition of Naperville Little League baseball. Will “Quattro” Eagan and the Rumble Ponies, take on Austin Fink and Nathan Emken of the Kiwanis Club of Naperville for the 2024 Majors AA City Championship.

Evan Czochara helps give Kiwanis a 1-0 lead over the Rumble Ponies after one inning

Kenny Klug for the Rumble Ponies gets things started with a base hit up the middle as he shows his excitement on the base paths.

Moments later Klug trying to steal second base is tagged out by Andrew Kaufman ending the inning.

Nathan Ishikawa is on the mound for the Rumble Ponies. He gets an early strikeout and then makes the play by putting his glove down and throwing over to Ty Larson at first base for the out.

Grady Hall gives the Kiwanis their first hit of the afternoon, connecting one into leftfield.

Evan Czochara follows that up with a single to left field as well, which is deep enough to score Hall after he stole second. Kiwanis lead 1-0 after the first inning.

The Rumble Ponies search for some offense and are still within striking distance

Hall keeps the Rumble Ponies offense quiet and gets the strikeout looking; setting down the batting lineup in order.

After Elliot Riley and Aagam Shah both draw walks, Mac Caile singles up the middle as Kyle Wostratzky fields the ball and makes a good throw home. Riley on his way to the plate, jumps over the tag and is called safe! It’s 2-0 Kiwanis.

Graham Miller hits the ball hard to third base as he hustles down the baseline. The throw from Riley beats him for the out ending the top half of inning number two.

Czochara hits one in the infield and races down the line hustling and beating out the throw for a single.

Andrew Kaufman hits a ground ball to second base as Sebastian Velasquez flips it to Anderson Holba but his relay throw to first doesn’t beat out Kaufman.

In the next at-bat, Cole Plfeeger hits one opposite field left as Kaufman heads home from second. The throw gets past the catcher and the Kiwanis score another run. It is now 3-0 Kiwanis in the third.

In the top of the fourth inning, Colin Bird tries to get the offense going for the Rumble Ponies. He places a nice bunt but the catcher jumps on it and throws him out at first.

Gabe Vogel gets on base with his single as the bats for the Rumble Ponies are starting to show up.

Grady Hall helps guide Kiwanis to the Majors AA City Championship title

Hall gets another big strikeout ending the fourth inning and keeping the Rumble Ponies scoreless.

We move to the fifth, where Luca Kobe delivers with a single to left field. Aagam Shah follows that up with one of his own, as the ball just gets into the outfield grass. It’s now bases loaded for Kiwanis with no outs.

Caile delivers once again and this time hits a ball in the field that makes Klug dive and knock the ball down. All runners are safe as Riley comes in to score.

Following Hall’s inside-the-park homer run that made it 4-0 in the third he comes up in the fifth with bases still loaded and delivers a two-run single making it 7-0 Kwianis.

Czochara adds more fuel to the fire in the fifth with another RBI. His single up the middle makes it a four-run fifth inning,as Kiwanis lead 8-0.

In the end, Hall gets the final strikeout for Kwianis as he pitches a complete game shutout as they take home the Majors AA 2024 City Championship.

Bennet Bechtel, Cooper Kozlik, and the Rumble Ponies receive their second-place trophies in recognition of their successful season. Mason Brejcha and the Kiwanis get their first-place trophies a hat and Andy’s gift cards as they take home first place.