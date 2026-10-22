Local players shine at the 2026 Toca Soccer Generations Cup

Local soccer players recently showcased their skills, representing the Midwest region at the 2026 Toca Generations Cup in Dallas, Texas.

The event had players of a wide age range competing both as a team and for individual honors, taking part in interactive video soccer challenges.

“It was a different way of looking at soccer,” said Tadiwa Nyamunduru, one of the four Midwest players.

They were tapped for the team by staff at Toca Soccer in Naperville, who’d seen what they could do on the in-house field. The youngest member of the squad was 8-year-old Bivien Saldana, representing the Future Call-up category for those born between 2015 and 2020. She/he came to the competition with one key thought in mind.

“Just try your best, do your best and just give out everything you got,” said Bivien Saldana.

She and her teammates faced off against five other regional winners from around the country for the Generations Cup National Championship and an opportunity to win a European soccer trip.

Sharing knowledge with the next crop of talent

Though they didn’t know each other well before the competition, the four quickly formed a bond upon arriving in Texas. Older players, like Ibzan Vicente, a Legend category member for players born before 1991, would step up to mentor the younger teammates.

“So I’m actually a coach myself too. I’m big on developing players. So the team that we had two younger kids, it was just exciting to see how they were progressing. And then just kind of coach them, you know, side by side to let him know, like, do this better, do this better. I think that was fun,” said Vicente.

Naperville area standouts make the Midwest roster

Tadiwa Nyamunduru, a former Neuqua Valley standout representing the Starting XI category for players born between 1992 and 2007, also got a kick out of stepping up to support his team.

“I was definitely uplifting the others, and it was just fun. It’s different, you know, because you’re always used to playing soccer with people your age, and I got to play soccer with an eight-year-old, and I thought that was pretty cool,” said Nyamunduru.

Rounding out the team of four was Waubonsie Valley freshman Hasan Alogaili in the Rising Star category for players born between 2008 and 2014. He’d finish as the fourth-highest scoring player in the Generations Cup, and said the experience upped his game.

“I kind of felt that it improved my shooting a bit because all we did was kind of shoot. Nobody was defending. So in my opinion, it actually did help me a lot,” said Alogaili.

After two days of competition in five different video game-style soccer events, the Midwest team finished in fourth place, with the West team winning the National Championship.

An experience to remember

Though they didn’t take the top spot, the local team agreed it was a worthwhile adventure.

“Like it was like really surprising for me because I’m pretty young for this,” said Saldana. “I didn’t expect us to go like that far into this journey.”

“I got to travel, doing something I love, which is awesome,” said Nyamanduru.

“I think it’s a good experience for not just the players themselves, but also for people to enjoy the game, you know, if they want to compete at, I don’t say high level, but just challenge yourself,” said Vicente.

And at least one team member has plans to return…

“I hope to do it next year,” said Alogaili.

For Naperville Community Television, I’m Justin Cornwell.

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