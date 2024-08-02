More than an umpire: Tony Calcagno’s resilient journey through the Naperville Little League

For over two decades, Tony Calcagno has been more than just an umpire in the Naperville Little League. He’s been a mentor, a storyteller, and a beloved figure in the community.

Calcagno’s lifelong love for baseball and his impact on the Naperville Little League

After playing baseball as a little leaguer in Naperville in 1976, Calcagno never imagined returning to the same fields as an ump. His behind-the-plate banter has become legendary, turning routine games into unforgettable experiences for the kids.

“I think it all comes down to the kids,” said Calcagno. “It’s really cool having those conversations with them, helping them mold them into baseball players to a certain degree. The conversations that you have behind the plate with the catcher are just unreal. It makes me laugh and I enjoy it every time I get behind the plate.”

Calcagno’s love for umpiring began while coaching his kid’s youth baseball team in Bolingbrook, where he so happened to coach now Chicago White Sox infielder, Nicky Lopez.

One of his responsibilities as the manager was to umpire games. After his kids left Little League, Calcagno began volunteering as an ump in Naperville, where he has been ever since.

Lisa O’Rear, the director of operations for the Naperville Little League, remembers her first impression of Calcagno. O’Rear’s son was playing catcher and Calcagno was the home plate umpire.

“After the game, my son said to me, ‘That was one of the most fun games I ever had, Mr. Calcagno was so awesome,’” said O’Rear. “One thing people don’t realize about Tony, because he carries himself with such poise and everything, is that he really enjoys being out there with the kids.”

A heart attack in June puts Calcagno’s dream on hold

This year, Calcagno was set to reach the pinnacle of his umpiring career, having been selected as one of 16 umpires from around the world to officiate the 2024 Little League World Series (LLWS). However, a sudden heart attack at the beginning of June put that dream on hold.

Calcagno was rushed to the hospital, where doctors identified four blocked arteries and ended up doing open heart surgery. The quadruple bypass surgery was a success, and just three weeks later, he was back in the game, working the Naperville Little League Championships as an Umpire-in-chief.

“I have a mantra of positive mental attitude in everything that I do,” said Calcagno. “So, therefore it’s like, look, ‘I’m going to deal with this, I’m going to move on and I’m going to be better for it.’”

Returning to umpire the Naperville Little League Championships just three weeks after quadruple by-pass surgery

Behind the fence at home plate, he helped guide the high school-aged umpires during the biggest games of the season.

“Tony has a real presence, he comes on the field with the right attitude,” said Naperville Little League Vice President and Umpire Director, Jim Meurer. “He’s there to have fun, he engages with the kids and he engages with the coaches. He’s a true ambassador, not only for umpires, but Little League in general.”

A little over a month after the heart attack, Calcagno was back officiating as a field umpire for district all-star games.

His positive attitude truly makes a difference to everyone he talks to. Whether it’s guiding the younger umpires, or calming down coaches and players.

“I had an instance where the pitcher was actually a good friend of mine’s kid, and he didn’t like my strike zone. He was probably 11 years old at the time,” said Calcagno.

“So I go to the catcher, his name was Hector, and I’m like, ‘Hector, go out and tell Chris that, he needs to knock it off,’ Hector turns around and looks at me,” explained Calcagno. “I’m like, ‘yep, go tell him that.’ So he walks out and you see both of them looking back at me, and he basically tells him, ‘Hey, you know, the umpire is telling you to knock it off.’”

Calcagno is set to umpire at the 2025 Little League World Series

It’s moments like those which make Calcagno stand out from the rest. To qualify for the LLWS umpires must volunteer 100% of their time, officiate district and regional games, and attend umpire academies, clinics, and rural seminars. After putting in the time and effort to get noticed, umpires can be evaluated to officiate the LLWS.

Despite the health scare, next summer Calcagno will become the second Naperville umpire to officiate in the LLWS. He follows Jim Meurer, who was selected in 2011.

“Unfortunately, I’m not going to be able to work the Little League World Series this year,” said Calcagno. “Little League was just fantastic, they were concerned about my health, and as a result, we’re deferring it to next year. So I’ll be able to work the Little League World Series next year in Williamsport.”

Have a story idea? We’d like to hear from you!