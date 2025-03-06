Naperville area high school athletes signed to play college sports

By: Joe Kennedy, NCTV17
Published: March 06, 2025 at 2:48 PM CST

Over 100 Naperville-area high school athletes have signed agreements to play their respective sports at the collegiate level.

Among the approximately 1,500 student-athletes competing across all IHSA sports at Benet Academy, Naperville Central, Naperville North, Waubonsie Valley, Neuqua Valley, and Metea Valley, 114 members of the Class of 2025 have committed to continue their athletic career at the next level.

Following graduation, these local athletes will advance to compete across various collegiate divisions. Some have graduated early from their respective high schools and are already attending college in preparation for their upcoming athletic season.

All Naperville-area schools will host one more signing day in the spring, adding more athletes to the impressive list below.

Our local talent will span the nation from Division 1 to Division III programs, along with Junior College and N.A.I.A. institutions. From New York To L.A. and Minneapolis to Miami, these Naperville-area athletes will represent our community across the country. Check out the current list of signees:

Benet Academy High School

Baseball

  • Anthony Filippo – College of DuPage
  • Aiden Mersinger – Knox College
  • Ethan Mendez – Roosevelt University
  • Gino Zagorac – Wichita State
  • Jake Rifenburg – Northwestern University
  • Jonathan Rossi – Webster University
  • Josh Gugora – Illinois Wesleyan University
  • Luke Stachowiak – Spoon River College
  • Luke Wildes – St Johns River State College
  • Merrick Sullivan – Ithaca College
  • Tristan Lakis – Webster University

Boys Basketball

  • Blake Fagbemi – Truman State University
  • Daniel Pauliukonis – Southern Illinois University

Girls Basketball

  • Lindsay Harzich – Brown University

Girls Cross Country

  • Aniela Gaudio (Plus Track & Field) – University of Illinois, Chicago
  • Delilah Helenhouse – Northwestern University

Football

  • Declan Walsh – University of St. Thomas
  • Jack Yenter – College of DuPage
  • Joe Rodi – Butler University
  • Liam Rooney – Bucknell University

Boys Golf

  • Charlie Davenport – Valparaiso University

Girls Hockey

  • Ava Christiansen – Oswego State

Boys Lacrosse

  • Tommy Bartenhagen – Mercer University

Girls Lacrosse

  • Gianna Kurelko – University of Cincinnati
  • Sophia Martinello – St. Mary’s College, South Bend, IN 

Boys Soccer

  • Jack Kuelthau – University of St. Thomas
  • Teddy Nawrocki – Pace University

Girls Soccer

  • Caira Zupo – University of Dubuque
  • Keira Petrucelli – Johns Hopkins University

Girls Swimming

  • Imogen Duffy – Villanova University

Girls Track & Field

  • Elizabeth Davidson – University of Mary

Boys Volleyball

  • Reed Hefley – Milwaukee School of Engineering

Girls Volleyball

  • Aniya Warren – Volleyball – University of Wisconsin 
  • Gabriele Stasys – Yale University
  • Keira O’Donnell – University of Southern Mississippi
  • Morgan Asleson – University of Dayton
  • Sophia Pursley – West Point

Naperville Central High School

Boys Bowling:

  • Tommy Kradenpoth – Cleary University

Girls Cross Country:

  • Lola Satre-Morales – Northeastern University

Football:

  • Garrett Nichols – Brown University
  • Jake Stanish – Vanderbilt University

Boys Soccer:

  • Aaron O’Reilly – Northwestern University
  • Nathan Laird – DePaul University

Girls Soccer:

  • Callie Tumilty – Ohio State

Softball:

  • Riley Silvers – Florida International
  • Shea Meech – St. Ambrose
  • Jamie Saran – Northern Illinois University
  • Alyssa Valencik – College of DuPage

Boys Swimming:

  • Max Goettsch – University of California

Girls Swimming:

  • Ellen Hoover – Illinois Wesleyan

Girls Water Polo:

  • Eleni Nicoloudes – Augustana College

Naperville North High School

Baseball:

  • Charlie Madzinski – Knox College
  • Matt Cantrell – Illinois Wesleyan University
  • Matt Sonnenschein – University of Wisconsin La Crosse
  • Zach Bava – Illinois State University
  • Yash Desai – Wesleyan University

Football:

  • Austin Roush – North Central College
  • Braylon Baines – Carthage College
  • Brock Pettaway – Drake
  • Chico Thomas – Roosevelt University
  • Donovan Howard – Upper Iowa
  • Jacob Bell – Indiana University
  • Kaiser Williams – University of Northern Iowa
  • Quinn Morris – Iowa Western
  • Zach Mally – Quincy University

Girls Golf:

  • Alex Yaeger – John Carroll University

Girls Lacrosse:

  • Charlotte Bramwell – Aurora University
  • Emily Stahulak – Quincy University
  • Evangelia Condos – Quincy University
  • Helena Siska – St. Benedict (MN)

Boys Soccer:

  • Connor Hanrahan – Babson University
  • Jaxon Stokes – Belmont University
  • Niko Ladas – Northern Illinois University
  • Noah Radeke – Lindenwood University

Girls Soccer:

  • Emily Buescher – University of Minnesota

Softball:

  • Ally Burke – College of DuPage
  • Liza Patterson – Southern Virginia University
  • Maddi Larsen – St. Ambrose University

Girls Tennis:

  • Brooke Coffman – Harding University
  • Gabby Lee – Case Western

Girls Track:

  • Emma Berres – Miami University

Girls Volleyball:

  • Bella Fleurima – Alabama A&M

Boys Water Polo:

  • Jack Reif – Naval Academy
  • Mason Hofmann – Johns Hopkins

Girls Water Polo:

  • Payton Schrier – Loyola Marymount University

Waubonsie Valley High School

Baseball:

  • Danny McGuigan – Aurora University
  • Owen Roberts – Indiana State University
  • Seth Gilliland – Wisconsin Whitewater

Boys Basketball:

  • Tyreek Coleman – Illinois State University

Girls Cross Country and Track & Field:

  • Lily Baibak – Western Michigan

Dance:

  • Isabella Heemstra – Western Kentucky University

Football:

  • Patrick Cassidy – North Central College

Boys Soccer:

  • Cade Valek – University of Alabama-Huntsville
  • Lachlan Ladd – Milwaukee School of Engineering

Girls Volleyball:

  • Naomi Dowd – Northern Illinois University

Girls Water Polo:

  • Ruby Meier – Loyola Marymount University

Neuqua Valley High School

Football:

  • Rocco Dubiel – Olivet Nazarene University

Baseball:

  • Carson Stevens – Wabash Valley College
  • Joe Barkley – Lake Land College

Girls Soccer:

  • Chole Orlow – St. Cloud University
  • Selma Larbi – Yale University

Softball:

  • Ava Drehs – Creighton University

Girls Swimming:

  • Lillian Marx – Northern Michigan University

Metea Valley High School

Baseball:

  • Matt Reilly – Illinois Institute of Technolgy

Girls Soccer:

  • Isabelle Leofanti – Kent State University
  • Lily Senese – Northern Michigan University
  • Olivia Hernandez – Marquette University

Girls Tennis:

  • Sophia Cahue – Randolph College

Girls Volleyball:

  • Addison Torain – Winthrop University
  • Katie Schuele – East Carolina University

