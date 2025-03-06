Naperville area high school athletes signed to play college sports

Over 100 Naperville-area high school athletes have signed agreements to play their respective sports at the collegiate level.

Among the approximately 1,500 student-athletes competing across all IHSA sports at Benet Academy, Naperville Central, Naperville North, Waubonsie Valley, Neuqua Valley, and Metea Valley, 114 members of the Class of 2025 have committed to continue their athletic career at the next level.

Following graduation, these local athletes will advance to compete across various collegiate divisions. Some have graduated early from their respective high schools and are already attending college in preparation for their upcoming athletic season.

All Naperville-area schools will host one more signing day in the spring, adding more athletes to the impressive list below.

Our local talent will span the nation from Division 1 to Division III programs, along with Junior College and N.A.I.A. institutions. From New York To L.A. and Minneapolis to Miami, these Naperville-area athletes will represent our community across the country. Check out the current list of signees:

Benet Academy High School

Baseball

Anthony Filippo – College of DuPage

Aiden Mersinger – Knox College

Ethan Mendez – Roosevelt University

Gino Zagorac – Wichita State

Jake Rifenburg – Northwestern University

Jonathan Rossi – Webster University

Josh Gugora – Illinois Wesleyan University

Luke Stachowiak – Spoon River College

Luke Wildes – St Johns River State College

Merrick Sullivan – Ithaca College

Tristan Lakis – Webster University

Boys Basketball

Blake Fagbemi – Truman State University

Daniel Pauliukonis – Southern Illinois University

Girls Basketball

Lindsay Harzich – Brown University

Girls Cross Country

Aniela Gaudio (Plus Track & Field) – University of Illinois, Chicago

Delilah Helenhouse – Northwestern University

Football

Declan Walsh – University of St. Thomas

Jack Yenter – College of DuPage

Joe Rodi – Butler University

Liam Rooney – Bucknell University

Boys Golf

Charlie Davenport – Valparaiso University

Girls Hockey

Ava Christiansen – Oswego State

Boys Lacrosse

Tommy Bartenhagen – Mercer University

Girls Lacrosse

Gianna Kurelko – University of Cincinnati

Sophia Martinello – St. Mary’s College, South Bend, IN

Boys Soccer

Jack Kuelthau – University of St. Thomas

Teddy Nawrocki – Pace University

Girls Soccer

Caira Zupo – University of Dubuque

Keira Petrucelli – Johns Hopkins University

Girls Swimming

Imogen Duffy – Villanova University

Girls Track & Field

Elizabeth Davidson – University of Mary

Boys Volleyball

Reed Hefley – Milwaukee School of Engineering

Girls Volleyball

Aniya Warren – Volleyball – University of Wisconsin

Gabriele Stasys – Yale University

Keira O’Donnell – University of Southern Mississippi

Morgan Asleson – University of Dayton

Sophia Pursley – West Point

Naperville Central High School

Boys Bowling:

Tommy Kradenpoth – Cleary University

Girls Cross Country:

Lola Satre-Morales – Northeastern University

Football:

Garrett Nichols – Brown University

Jake Stanish – Vanderbilt University

Boys Soccer:

Aaron O’Reilly – Northwestern University

Nathan Laird – DePaul University

Girls Soccer:

Callie Tumilty – Ohio State

Softball:

Riley Silvers – Florida International

Shea Meech – St. Ambrose

Jamie Saran – Northern Illinois University

Alyssa Valencik – College of DuPage

Boys Swimming:

Max Goettsch – University of California

Girls Swimming:

Ellen Hoover – Illinois Wesleyan

Girls Water Polo:

Eleni Nicoloudes – Augustana College

Naperville North High School

Baseball:

Charlie Madzinski – Knox College

Matt Cantrell – Illinois Wesleyan University

Matt Sonnenschein – University of Wisconsin La Crosse

Zach Bava – Illinois State University

Yash Desai – Wesleyan University

Football:

Austin Roush – North Central College

Braylon Baines – Carthage College

Brock Pettaway – Drake

Chico Thomas – Roosevelt University

Donovan Howard – Upper Iowa

Jacob Bell – Indiana University

Kaiser Williams – University of Northern Iowa

Quinn Morris – Iowa Western

Zach Mally – Quincy University

Girls Golf:

Alex Yaeger – John Carroll University

Girls Lacrosse:

Charlotte Bramwell – Aurora University

Emily Stahulak – Quincy University

Evangelia Condos – Quincy University

Helena Siska – St. Benedict (MN)

Boys Soccer:

Connor Hanrahan – Babson University

Jaxon Stokes – Belmont University

Niko Ladas – Northern Illinois University

Noah Radeke – Lindenwood University

Girls Soccer:

Emily Buescher – University of Minnesota

Softball:

Ally Burke – College of DuPage

Liza Patterson – Southern Virginia University

Maddi Larsen – St. Ambrose University

Girls Tennis:

Brooke Coffman – Harding University

Gabby Lee – Case Western

Girls Track:

Emma Berres – Miami University

Girls Volleyball:

Bella Fleurima – Alabama A&M

Boys Water Polo:

Jack Reif – Naval Academy

Mason Hofmann – Johns Hopkins

Girls Water Polo:

Payton Schrier – Loyola Marymount University

Waubonsie Valley High School

Baseball:

Danny McGuigan – Aurora University

Owen Roberts – Indiana State University

Seth Gilliland – Wisconsin Whitewater

Boys Basketball:

Tyreek Coleman – Illinois State University

Girls Cross Country and Track & Field:

Lily Baibak – Western Michigan

Dance:

Isabella Heemstra – Western Kentucky University

Football:

Patrick Cassidy – North Central College

Boys Soccer:

Cade Valek – University of Alabama-Huntsville

Lachlan Ladd – Milwaukee School of Engineering

Girls Volleyball:

Naomi Dowd – Northern Illinois University

Girls Water Polo:

Ruby Meier – Loyola Marymount University

Neuqua Valley High School

Football:

Rocco Dubiel – Olivet Nazarene University

Baseball:

Carson Stevens – Wabash Valley College

Joe Barkley – Lake Land College

Girls Soccer:

Chole Orlow – St. Cloud University

Selma Larbi – Yale University

Softball:

Ava Drehs – Creighton University

Girls Swimming:

Lillian Marx – Northern Michigan University

Metea Valley High School

Baseball:

Matt Reilly – Illinois Institute of Technolgy

Girls Soccer:

Isabelle Leofanti – Kent State University

Lily Senese – Northern Michigan University

Olivia Hernandez – Marquette University

Girls Tennis:

Sophia Cahue – Randolph College

Girls Volleyball:

Addison Torain – Winthrop University

Katie Schuele – East Carolina University