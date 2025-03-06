Naperville area high school athletes signed to play college sports

Over 100 Naperville-area high school athletes have signed agreements to play their respective sports at the collegiate level.
Among the approximately 1,500 student-athletes competing across all IHSA sports at Benet Academy, Naperville Central, Naperville North, Waubonsie Valley, Neuqua Valley, and Metea Valley, 114 members of the Class of 2025 have committed to continue their athletic career at the next level.
Following graduation, these local athletes will advance to compete across various collegiate divisions. Some have graduated early from their respective high schools and are already attending college in preparation for their upcoming athletic season.
All Naperville-area schools will host one more signing day in the spring, adding more athletes to the impressive list below.
Our local talent will span the nation from Division 1 to Division III programs, along with Junior College and N.A.I.A. institutions. From New York To L.A. and Minneapolis to Miami, these Naperville-area athletes will represent our community across the country. Check out the current list of signees:
Benet Academy High School
Baseball
- Anthony Filippo – College of DuPage
- Aiden Mersinger – Knox College
- Ethan Mendez – Roosevelt University
- Gino Zagorac – Wichita State
- Jake Rifenburg – Northwestern University
- Jonathan Rossi – Webster University
- Josh Gugora – Illinois Wesleyan University
- Luke Stachowiak – Spoon River College
- Luke Wildes – St Johns River State College
- Merrick Sullivan – Ithaca College
- Tristan Lakis – Webster University
Boys Basketball
- Blake Fagbemi – Truman State University
- Daniel Pauliukonis – Southern Illinois University
Girls Basketball
- Lindsay Harzich – Brown University
Girls Cross Country
- Aniela Gaudio (Plus Track & Field) – University of Illinois, Chicago
- Delilah Helenhouse – Northwestern University
Football
- Declan Walsh – University of St. Thomas
- Jack Yenter – College of DuPage
- Joe Rodi – Butler University
- Liam Rooney – Bucknell University
Boys Golf
- Charlie Davenport – Valparaiso University
Girls Hockey
- Ava Christiansen – Oswego State
Boys Lacrosse
- Tommy Bartenhagen – Mercer University
Girls Lacrosse
- Gianna Kurelko – University of Cincinnati
- Sophia Martinello – St. Mary’s College, South Bend, IN
Boys Soccer
- Jack Kuelthau – University of St. Thomas
- Teddy Nawrocki – Pace University
Girls Soccer
- Caira Zupo – University of Dubuque
- Keira Petrucelli – Johns Hopkins University
Girls Swimming
- Imogen Duffy – Villanova University
Girls Track & Field
- Elizabeth Davidson – University of Mary
Boys Volleyball
- Reed Hefley – Milwaukee School of Engineering
Girls Volleyball
- Aniya Warren – Volleyball – University of Wisconsin
- Gabriele Stasys – Yale University
- Keira O’Donnell – University of Southern Mississippi
- Morgan Asleson – University of Dayton
- Sophia Pursley – West Point
Naperville Central High School
Boys Bowling:
- Tommy Kradenpoth – Cleary University
Girls Cross Country:
- Lola Satre-Morales – Northeastern University
Football:
- Garrett Nichols – Brown University
- Jake Stanish – Vanderbilt University
Boys Soccer:
- Aaron O’Reilly – Northwestern University
- Nathan Laird – DePaul University
Girls Soccer:
- Callie Tumilty – Ohio State
Softball:
- Riley Silvers – Florida International
- Shea Meech – St. Ambrose
- Jamie Saran – Northern Illinois University
- Alyssa Valencik – College of DuPage
Boys Swimming:
- Max Goettsch – University of California
Girls Swimming:
- Ellen Hoover – Illinois Wesleyan
Girls Water Polo:
- Eleni Nicoloudes – Augustana College
Naperville North High School
Baseball:
- Charlie Madzinski – Knox College
- Matt Cantrell – Illinois Wesleyan University
- Matt Sonnenschein – University of Wisconsin La Crosse
- Zach Bava – Illinois State University
- Yash Desai – Wesleyan University
Football:
- Austin Roush – North Central College
- Braylon Baines – Carthage College
- Brock Pettaway – Drake
- Chico Thomas – Roosevelt University
- Donovan Howard – Upper Iowa
- Jacob Bell – Indiana University
- Kaiser Williams – University of Northern Iowa
- Quinn Morris – Iowa Western
- Zach Mally – Quincy University
Girls Golf:
- Alex Yaeger – John Carroll University
Girls Lacrosse:
- Charlotte Bramwell – Aurora University
- Emily Stahulak – Quincy University
- Evangelia Condos – Quincy University
- Helena Siska – St. Benedict (MN)
Boys Soccer:
- Connor Hanrahan – Babson University
- Jaxon Stokes – Belmont University
- Niko Ladas – Northern Illinois University
- Noah Radeke – Lindenwood University
Girls Soccer:
- Emily Buescher – University of Minnesota
Softball:
- Ally Burke – College of DuPage
- Liza Patterson – Southern Virginia University
- Maddi Larsen – St. Ambrose University
Girls Tennis:
- Brooke Coffman – Harding University
- Gabby Lee – Case Western
Girls Track:
- Emma Berres – Miami University
Girls Volleyball:
- Bella Fleurima – Alabama A&M
Boys Water Polo:
- Jack Reif – Naval Academy
- Mason Hofmann – Johns Hopkins
Girls Water Polo:
- Payton Schrier – Loyola Marymount University
Waubonsie Valley High School
Baseball:
- Danny McGuigan – Aurora University
- Owen Roberts – Indiana State University
- Seth Gilliland – Wisconsin Whitewater
Boys Basketball:
- Tyreek Coleman – Illinois State University
Girls Cross Country and Track & Field:
- Lily Baibak – Western Michigan
Dance:
- Isabella Heemstra – Western Kentucky University
Football:
- Patrick Cassidy – North Central College
Boys Soccer:
- Cade Valek – University of Alabama-Huntsville
- Lachlan Ladd – Milwaukee School of Engineering
Girls Volleyball:
- Naomi Dowd – Northern Illinois University
Girls Water Polo:
- Ruby Meier – Loyola Marymount University
Neuqua Valley High School
Football:
- Rocco Dubiel – Olivet Nazarene University
Baseball:
- Carson Stevens – Wabash Valley College
- Joe Barkley – Lake Land College
Girls Soccer:
- Chole Orlow – St. Cloud University
- Selma Larbi – Yale University
Softball:
- Ava Drehs – Creighton University
Girls Swimming:
- Lillian Marx – Northern Michigan University
Metea Valley High School
Baseball:
- Matt Reilly – Illinois Institute of Technolgy
Girls Soccer:
- Isabelle Leofanti – Kent State University
- Lily Senese – Northern Michigan University
- Olivia Hernandez – Marquette University
Girls Tennis:
- Sophia Cahue – Randolph College
Girls Volleyball:
- Addison Torain – Winthrop University
- Katie Schuele – East Carolina University
