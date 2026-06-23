Naperville Central alum Elizabeth Lumpkin Robinson named Illinois women’s tennis coach

One of the greatest high school tennis players in IHSA history is taking the reins of the University of Illinois women’s tennis program. Naperville Central alum Elizabeth Lumpkin Robinson was recently named the U of I head coach after three successful seasons at the helm at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

A new opportunity for the Redhawk legend

“We are thrilled to welcome Elizabeth Lumpkin Robinson to the Illini famILLy. Elizabeth is a proven winner with roots in our state as both a player and coach. She is arguably the most decorated prep player in Illinois history and later captained UCLA to the NCAA Championship,” said University of Illinois AD Josh Whitman. “Elizabeth is excited to build on our proud women’s tennis tradition, and I have great confidence that we will elevate the program to new heights under her leadership.”

“I want to thank Josh Whitman and Cassie Arner for the opportunity to lead the University of Illinois women’s tennis program,” Lumpkin Robinson said in a press release. “I am excited for the honor and responsibility of joining the Big Ten and striving for greatness. Our family is thrilled to remain in our home state and for the opportunity to make history.

One of the top players in IHSA history

During her four years at Naperville Central, Lumpkin Robinson became the first player in Illinois history to win four consecutive state championships from 2000 to 2003. She was also a member of the U.S. Junior Fed Cup Team in 2002. She was elected to the inaugural class of the Redhawk Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013.

She went on to an outstanding four-year career at UCLA, eventually leading the Bruins to the 2008 National Championship with a 24-1 record in singles play.

Before getting into coaching, Lumpkin Robinson spent four years competing on the WTA and ITF pro tennis circuit from 2009-13.

The former Redhawk began her collegiate coaching career as an assistant at the University of Oregon in 2017, until being hired as the UIC head coach in 2023.

During her three years at UIC, Lumpkin Robinson led the Flames to a 41-24 record in dual matches, including a 19-4 tally in Missouri Valley Conference contests. She was honored as the 2026 MVC Coach of the Year after leading UIC to its first regular-season conference championship since 2021 and first MVC regular-season title in any sport. She also led the Flames to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances in 2025 and 2026.

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!