Naperville native Belmont Cameli throws out first pitch at White Sox playoff game

On Wednesday afternoon, actor and Naperville native Belmont Cameli received the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before game three of the Chicago White Sox ALDS playoff matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. Unfortunately for the thousands in attendance hoping to see the Sox complete the three-game sweep, the Guardians emerged victorious by a 9-3 score, forcing a game four on Thursday night.

It was the second time this season that the lifelong Sox fan was invited to Rate Field; the Naperville North alum also threw out the first pitch before the May 16 game against the Chicago Cubs.

Cameli, who stars as a collegiate hockey player on the hit Amazon Prime show “Off Campus,” was also featured on the scoreboard during the Chicago Blackhawks home opener against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

A three-sport standout in blue and orange before heading to Hollywood

While attending Naperville North High School, Cameli was a three-sport athlete, competing in football in the fall, wrestling in the winter, and volleyball in the spring for the Huskies. After moving to Hollywood in 2019, Cameli received his first break with a lead role on the “Saved by the Bell” reboot, which aired on Peacock from 2020-2021.

He was hired for his breakthrough role as Garrett Graham on “Off Campus” earlier this year.

Photo courtesy: The Chicago White Sox.

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