Naperville North hosts the District 203 Crosstown Classic races

“I love being here. I feel like I just love running against friends,” said Prairie Elementary School fourth grader Jackson Larchey.

Nearly 1,000 kids run in the annual Crosstown Classic

Nearly 1,000 elementary school kids took part in this year’s Naperville School District 203 Crosstown Classic races, held at Naperville North High School. Kids from kindergarten through fifth grade signed up for the annual event, which has encouraged kids to “run because you can” for over a decade.

“We really need to be grateful for the things that we have and the things we are capable of doing. It’s not really something that everyone can really do. I think we take for granted sometimes that we are able to step up to a finish line and just run and have a great time doing it,” said Crosstown Classic organizer Julianne Fox.

The tradition began more than ten years ago, when elementary schools holding their own races, decided it might be fun to combine them. As the event expanded to include all the elementary schools in District 203, the location changed from Mill Street Elementary to Naperville North to accommodate more runners.

“It’s special to be here because I don’t usually get this experience to usually run all the time and just run and compete against other people,” said Beebe Elementary School fourth grader, Brennen Panzer.

Kids from across Naperville enjoy running together

The goal of the event isn’t on who wins – but to celebrate the hard work the kids put in to prepare for the race, and the fun they have running alongside each other. But of course once the race begins, the spirit of competition always kicks in.

“Because to see who the best of the best is. Yeah, just to see who is the fastest.” said Mill Street Elementary fourth grader, Troy Marshall.

For some, it was their first time participating, while others have been running in the Crosstown for several years.

Emi Sturgeon and Jacquie Du had an amazing show of sportsmanship at the finish of their close fifth grade girls’ race.

“Yeah, she did a really good job running and I think she has a bright future ahead of her,” said Meadow Glens Elementary, fifth grader, Jacquie Du.

“I was so happy when she actually congratulated me, and I felt very proud of her because she also did really well,” said Scott Elementary School fifth grader, Emi Sturgeon.

Community support makes the event possible

Organizers say the annual Naperville Crosstown Classic races would not be possible without the help from the local schools, community business sponsors, and all the parent volunteers who help these young kids experience the joy of running and making healthy choices.

“I think it is important because when we raise these children, it’s not just about becoming these super athletes or great runners. It’s about teaching them a healthy lifestyle of waking up in the morning refreshed, getting some exercise, going to school, learning, drinking water, learning how to pace yourself when you’re running a race. Life skills to keep you healthy long-term,” said Crosstown Classic organizer, Krystal Marshall

For Naperville News 17, I’m Jaren Smith.