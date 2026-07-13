Naperville Sliderz softball caps off the season with city championships

“It was very fun. It was very competitive, and we won a lot of games,” said Naperville Sliderz softball player Vivian Kernkamp.

The Naperville Sliderz youth softball season wrapped up the 2026 campaign at the end of June, with teams competing in the league championship games at Knoch Park.

The annual program, run through the Naperville Park District for grades 1 through 6, has been growing year after year, with hundreds of local players hitting the diamond each spring.

Growing the game

“We first started out with approximately 18 teams. We’re up to 30-plus teams this year, so we have great participation, and the kids are growing, and so is our program. And that’s because of the great volunteers we have here at the park district,” said program director Fred Gusel.

While the final night of games decided the champions for five different age divisions, it represented a season-long process of growth and enjoyment.

“At the start, it was kind of tough. But then when everyone started like getting in the groove and running and getting home and getting us points, we started getting better,” said Naperville Sliderz player Marissa Conner.

“Yeah, it feels really good that we won the championship, and I’m excited for next year,” said Kernkamp.

Having fun during the championship chase

“It’s absolutely about having fun. So we don’t keep any standings throughout the season. It’s a blind draw for our playoffs. So this way coaches focus on fundamentals and fun and good sportsmanship and teaching the game. And this is just a nice way to finish the season. A single-elimination tournament just to have fun. And whoever wins, wins,” said Gusel.

With another season in the books, these young softball standouts will have a chance to take what they learned and continue to develop their games through the park district or beyond.

“I think part of that is feeding in and teaching fundamentals and having that good experience. Our coach pitch levels are really doing well, and they’re feeding into the girls’ softball program, third grade and up. And we’re going to continue to do that. We added a fall ball program for those who may not like soccer in the fall. And that’s okay. We have baseball or softball for them to play as well. So again, we’re just offering a variety of programs for our residents to participate in,” said Gusel.

2026 Naperville Sliderz Championship results

In the third grade Continental Division, the Rockies defeated the Marlins 5-1.

In the third grade National Division, the Rockies defeated the Pirates 5-1.

In the fourth grade American Division, the Cubs defeated the Pirates 4-0.

In the fifth grade National Division, the Marlins defeated the Cubs 10-6.

In the sixth grade American Division, the Giants defeated the Rockies 6-3.

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