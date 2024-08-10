Naperville’s Casey Krueger wins gold with U.S Women’s Soccer

Naperville Central alum Casey Krueger and the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team are gold medal champions after defeating Brazil 1-0 in the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal match on Saturday.

Naperville Central’s Casey Krueger plays the final minutes of the gold medal match

In the final six minutes of the contest, Krueger entered the pitch on defense, replacing forward Mallory Swanson of the Chicago Red Stars. The U.S. relied on the Naperville native to help shut down the Brazilian attack, and she also contributed to running down the clock on offense.

Krueger and some of the players fell to their knees, hugging one another after the final whistle, many of them shedding tears of joy. It was the thrill of victory after tasting the agony of defeat in the Round of 16 at last year’s World Cup.

Before the final, Krueger came off the bench throughout the Olympics, appearing in the final 25 minutes in group-stage games against Zambia and Australia. She did not play in their group-stage match against Germany but came on as a substitute for 10 minutes in the semi-finals against the Germans. In the quarter-finals against Japan, Krueger played only one minute.

Krueger’s journey to becoming an Olympic gold medal champion

Krueger has been playing for the Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League, having signed a three-year contract this past winter. Before that, she was a vital player for her hometown team, the Chicago Red Stars, from 2016 to 2023.

Krueger graduated from Naperville Central in 2008, and only played soccer for the Redhawks during her freshman and senior year seasons. She was a track star, winning the 400-meter dash at State during her sophomore year and the 400 and 800-meter dash her junior year.

Back playing soccer her senior year, Krueger earned All-State and All-American honors that season and helped Central win a regional championship before playing collegiately at Florida State University.

This marks Krueger’s second Olympic appearance with Team USA, following her participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were held in 2021.

Since women’s soccer was added to the Olympics in 1996, the U.S. has won gold five times: in 1996, 2004, 2008, 2012, and now in 2024.

