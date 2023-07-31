Naperville’s Dave Cleveland joins the Seven Continents Club

After 37 years of teaching at Naperville’s Elmwood Elementary School, Dave Cleveland’s next step was to run around the world… Literally.

Cleveland crosses the line in Antarctica

This March, Cleveland crossed the finish line at the Ocean Victory Antarctica Marathon and officially joined the Seven Continents Club. The exclusive faction consists of runners who have completed a marathon on every continent in the world.

“I was just so grateful that I was able to finish it, all seven continents, in my lifetime basically, before I got too old,” said Cleveland.

Cleveland, who is 71 years young, has been an avid runner since his mid-thirties. Before his retirement in 2010, he had never left the country.

“It makes it fun to see the world and meet the nicest people too,” said Cleveland.

How Cleveland became a member of the Seven Continents Club

Cleveland’s journey to join the Seven Continents Club consisted of 24 marathons in North America, including three World Marathon Majors in Boston, Chicago, and New York City.

In Europe, Cleveland ran two more majors in London and Berlin, and eventually, he got to Asia for the final major in Tokyo.

At every continent, Cleveland marveled at the views and embraced the environment which surrounded him. Whether it was the penguins in Antarctica or the people along the beaches of Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, every step provided a new perspective of the world.

An unexpected visitor in South Africa

During the South Africa marathon, Cleveland was forced to take a break due to a hold-up along the path.

“We actually ran through a game preserve called the Big Five, where you run through the game preserve, and at mile 25 we ran into a rhinoceros,” said Cleveland. “So we had to get off the path and let the three rhinos pass us and we finished that.”

There were no rhinos along the path in Australia, but instead more beautiful beaches.

Cleveland described his trips around the world as “run-cations,” because he was there for a marathon, but would do some sightseeing at each.

“We got to snorkel at the Great Barrier Reef after the marathon,” said Cleveland. “So it’s just not only the races but the experience going there and after the race.”

Cleveland’s impact on Elmwood Elementary School

Although he retired over a decade ago, Cleveland couldn’t just run away from Elmwood Elementary School. He stuck around to volunteer and organize the Elmwood Running Club, which meets on Thursday mornings.

Cleveland proudly represented the club at the Tokyo and Australian marathons, by wearing a Elmwood Running Club T-shirt.

“This will be my 49th year at Elmwood School, and the kids are excited to see me still and I’m excited to see them and they’re out there running, (I’m) doing what I love to do and it gives me a purpose,” said Cleveland. “It gives me a reason to get up in the morning and enjoy life.”

When he’s not running, Cleveland spends his time as a ranger at Naperbrook Golf Course and works at the Alden Senior Living Facility. He also currently serves as the President of the Naperville Kiwanis, in addition to many more volunteer roles.

He now turns to accomplish another running milestone, and he’ll be joined by a former student.

“So we finished the seven continents and this Saturday I’m going to be running my 50th marathon with a former first-grade student from Elmwood School, Nicholas Weibel. So we’re all excited about doing that trail run.”

