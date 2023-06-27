NCTV17 breaks out in late innings in slugfest Majors A Championship Victory over Nations Roof

It’s the Majors A Championship at Nike Park on Naperville Little League Baseball Championship day on NCTV17. Remember to order a personal copy of the game by visiting the NCTV17 online store and purchasing an MP4 download!

It’s the perfect afternoon for some baseball as the Nations Roof Bananas face off against the NCTV17 Knights in the Majors A Little League Championship game.

The Bananas come into the game in red-hot form, winning 7 out of their last 8. As almost half the roster won the Supreme A championship last season, they’re a team with big-game experience and a winning pedigree. Players such as Cole Caldwell, Elliot Beaudry, Mikey Starr, and Caleb Hotto played critical roles on a versatile team with almost every player pitch in-game this season.

The Knights arrive at the show on an 11-game unbeaten streak. This team delivers on both sides of the plate, giving up the fewest runs in the league while batting a team average of .392 and reaching base at more than half of their at-bats. That’s a big thanks to utility players Brian Pecina and Cole Hennessy, who are Swiss army knives on this Knights squad. This team has been on a mission all season long, having lost in the championship game last year.

NCTV17 Knights take the lead over the Nations Roof Bananas in the first inning

The Bananas are up first to bat as Kenny Klug hits a solid grounder and sprints down the line to reach first base for a hit.

Next up to the plate is Santi De Anda, who hit his first career home run earlier this season; he keeps a good eye on the ball earning a walk.

After a Banana run, Cole Caldwell is now at bat, and he hits an infield grounder that pitcher Carter Poetz grabs and throws to first to find Brady Falk for the out to end the inning.

The Bananas Logan Sheely prepares for action as Nations Roof hits the field.

Johnny Edwards, too, gets prepared, warming up his arm out in left field.

The Knights’ leadoff hitter is catcher Colin Alaimo who cracks a grounder over to third and can reach first base for an infield single.

Gio Pesoli has had the hot hand all season long, and he hits a liner out into center field and speeds around the bases to reach third and bring in Alaimo to make it 1-1.

Knights pitcher Carter Poetz continues the hitting spree hitting a grounder past second base that scores Pesoli from third. The NCTV17 Knights take the lead 2-1.

Brady Falk adds to the lead as he hits a line drive out to left field, bringing in Poetz for the RBI single.

The Knights continue to score run-after-run, as Alex Fanthorpe measures his swing perfectly to drop it in center field that helps bring in Falk to make it 4-1.

It’s another one for the Knights. Thanks to a wild pitch, Fanthrope takes advantage as he crosses home plate by the end of the first inning. The NCTV17 Knights hold a commanding 5-1.

The Nations Roof Bananas creates an offensive surge in the second inning

The Bananas are back at the plate as Evan Lanterman hits one out to left field and gets on base to begin the inning.

Owen Duncan gives the Bananas life, smacking the ball out to center field to bring home Evan Lanterman and Martin Beaudry to make it 5-3. The Bananas are right back in the game.

Jackson McKenna joins the party as he sees the ball to hit out to left field. Finn Torcasio and Brian Pecina are able to limit the damage but not without giving up another run to make it 5-4.

McKenna keeps the bats hot for teammate Abram Lindmark, who’s drives in McKenna to tie it up at 5-5.

At the plate now is Santi De Anda who finds the sweet spot launching the ball to the right field fence, bringing in Kenny Klug for the score. The Bananas score five unanswered runs to regain the lead 6-5 heading into the third inning.

The NCTV17 Knights continue the onslaught of offense

The Banana’s comeback leaves the Knights looking to regain momentum as Colin Alaimo hits a grounder in the infield to get the single.

This time around, the Knights get their runs in a bunch. Talmage Patterson swings and hits as the ball splits the bases into left field. Patterson drives in Jacob VanHorn, Alaimo, and Pesoli to regain the lead 8-6 after the triple.

Up next is Carter Poetz. The shortstop collects his grounder, but the throw goes wide of the first base allowing Poetz to move up to second and bring in Patterson, making it 9-6.

Poetz does it all here, stealing third base and then going on to steal home after a wild throw making it 10-6 Knights.

Alex Fanthrope hits a blast to left field that gets past the outfielders earning himself a double.

After a wild pitch, Fanthrope finishes what he started as he steals home to extend the lead.

Utility player and team veteran Finn Torcasio hits one down the right field line, bringing in Thomas Martel for the score.

The Knights stole over 100 bases this season, and they add to that tally as another wild pitch allows Finn Torcasio and Sean Miller cross home plate.

The Knights keep their foot on the gas as Jacob VanHorn’s line drive right down Broadway and brings in Cole Hennessy to score.

Poetz back on the mound with a nine run lead, and he gets the final strikeout to end the game! The NCTV17 Knights are the 2023 Naperville Little League Majors A Champions, beating the Nations Roof Bananas 15-6 in a slugfest. Congratulations to both teams on a great season!