NCTV17 Naperville Little League Majors A Team Falk

For 71 years, Naperville Little League baseball has given kids in the community a chance to learn the game and share a fun experience with friends old and new. NCTV17 has been proud to sponsor several little league teams each spring for over ten years. Coaches Sean Falk, Brad Miller and Kris Poetz and their team compete in the Majors A National Division of Naperville Little League. The team is looking to continue their strong season as the playoffs are underway!

Naperville Little League Championships are approaching

The Naperville Little League City Championship games will be played on June 24th, with six divisions crowning champions throughout the day. Highlights of each of the six City Championship games will be made available on NCTV17.org.

The team hopes to get back to the Championship

This team led by Coach Falk, Coach Miller and Coach Poetz and their players hope to bring home the Majors A Naperville Little League title this year after making the Championship game in 2022! Most of the players on the team are 5th graders with some 6th graders in the mix as well, which is common for the Majors A Division. After a semifinal win over Refreshing Renovations, Team NCTV17 advanced to the Majors A Championship and will face Nations Roof in the Championship at Nike Park!

Naperville Little League is open to boys and girls in 1st through 8th grade for each particular school year. The Little League boundaries encompass all the schools in districts 203 and 204, including children in Naperville and parts of Bolingbrook, Lisle, and Aurora.

For several years, the Naperville Little League has partnered with the Chicago White Sox, who provide uniforms and hats to the players with White Sox logos. The partnership also allows for more skills training availability and night game opportunities for the participating teams.