NCTV17 Naperville Little League Majors A Team Lindmark

Coach Steve Lindmark and the NCTV17 Blue Jays compete in the Naperville Little League Majors A Continental Division.

For 72 years, Naperville Little League baseball has given kids in the community a chance to learn the game and share a fun experience with friends old and new. NCTV17 has been proud to sponsor several Little League teams each spring for over ten years.

Naperville Little League Championships are approaching

The Naperville Little League City Championship games will be played on June 29th, with five divisions crowning champions throughout the day. Highlights of each of the five City Championship games will be made available on the NCTV17 website.

NCTV17 Blue Jays finish the regular season in third place out of 15 teams

The Blue Jays are mostly made up of players in fifth and sixth grade, which is common for the Naperville Little League Majors A Division. The NCTV17 Blue Jays won seven of their last nine regular-season games, holding a 10-4 record. They will take on Kappelman Dermatology in the playoffs!

Naperville Little League is open to boys and girls in 1st through 8th grade for each particular school year. The Little League boundaries encompass all the schools in districts 203 and 204, including children in Naperville and parts of Bolingbrook, Lisle, and Aurora.

For several years, the Naperville Little League has partnered with the Chicago White Sox, who provide uniforms and hats to the players with White Sox logos. The partnership also allows for more skills training availability and night game opportunities for the participating teams.