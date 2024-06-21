NCTV17 Naperville Little League Rookies A Team Bagnall

For over 70 years, Naperville Little League baseball has given kids in the community a chance to learn the game and share a fun experience with friends old and new. NCTV17 is proud to have sponsored several little league teams each spring for over ten years now.

Coach Bagnall’s Squad had a great 2024 season

The Fire Dragons led by head coach Chris Bagnall were a team to be reckoned with on the diamond as a member of the Naperville Little League Rookies A Continental League this season.

Naperville Little League Championships are approaching

The Naperville Little League City Championship games will be played on June 29th, with five divisions crowning champions throughout the day. Highlights of each of the five City Championship games will be made available on NCTV17.org.

Naperville Little League History

Naperville Little League is open to boys and girls in 1st through 8th grade for each particular school year. The Little League boundaries encompass all the schools in districts 203 and 204, including children in Naperville and parts of Bolingbrook, Lisle and Aurora.

For several years, the Naperville Little League has partnered with the Chicago White Sox, who provide uniforms and hats to the players with White Sox logos. The partnership also allows for more skills training availability and night game opportunities for the participating teams.