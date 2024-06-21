NCTV17 Naperville Little League Rookies AA Team Adams

Coach Eddie Adams and the NCTV17 Orange Sox compete in the Naperville Little League Rookies AA Division.

For 72 years, Naperville Little League baseball has given kids in the community a chance to learn the game and share a fun experience with friends old and new. NCTV17 has been proud to sponsor several Little League teams each spring for over ten years.

Naperville Little League Championships are approaching

The Naperville Little League City Championship games will be played on June 29th, with five divisions crowning champions throughout the day. Highlights of each of the five City Championship games will be made available on the NCTV17 website.

Orange Sox look to end their season on a high note

The Orange Sox are a fun-loving team made up of second graders getting set to wrap up a great Naperville Little League season by taking on Tall Grass Dental.

Naperville Little League is open to boys and girls in 1st through 8th grade for each particular school year. The Little League boundaries encompass all the schools in districts 203 and 204, including children in Naperville and parts of Bolingbrook, Lisle, and Aurora.

For several years, the Naperville Little League has partnered with the Chicago White Sox, who provide uniforms and hats to the players with White Sox logos. The partnership also allows for more skills training availability and night game opportunities for the participating teams.