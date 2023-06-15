NCTV17 Naperville Little League Rookies AA Team Evans

For over 70 years, Naperville Little League baseball has given kids in the community a chance to learn the game and share a fun experience with friends old and new. NCTV17 is proud to have sponsored several little league teams each spring for over ten years now. Head Coach Sarah Evans and her Naperville Little League Rookies AA team of mostly second graders from three local schools had so much fun together on the diamond while learning more about the game of baseball. Dave Radzicki has also returned as an assistant coach for the second consecutive season for the team.

Coach Evans returns to Naperville Little League with new team in 2023

The Naperville Little League City Championship games will be played on Saturday, June 24th with seven divisions crowning champions throughout the day. Highlights of each of the six City Championship games will be made available on NCTV17.org. The Rookies AA Division is made up of second grade kids and is the youngest division to hold a postseason tournament. Scores and standings are not kept during the regular season, but they are for the round robin tournament playoff games. Coach Evans, Coach Radzicki and their players loved the Little League experience with many players eager to return next season!

Naperville Little League History

Naperville Little League is open to boys and girls in 1st through 8th grade for each particular school year. The Little League boundaries encompass all the schools in districts 203 and 204, including children in Naperville and parts of Bolingbrook, Lisle and Aurora.

For several years, the Naperville Little League has partnered with the Chicago White Sox, who provide uniforms and hats to the players with White Sox logos. The partnership also allows for more skills training availability and night game opportunities for the participating teams.