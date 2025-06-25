NCTV17 Naperville Little League Supreme A Team Carino

Coach Don Carino and the NCTV17 Baby Bananas compete in the Naperville Little League Supreme A division. The team features 3rd and 4th graders from the North side of Naperville.

For 73 years, Naperville Little League baseball has provided children in the community with an opportunity to learn the game and share a fun experience with friends, both old and new. NCTV17 has been proud to sponsor several Little League teams each spring for over ten years.

Naperville Little League Championships are approaching

The Naperville Little League City Championship games will be played on Saturday, June 28th, with five divisions crowning champions throughout the day. Highlights of each of the five City Championship games will be made available on the NCTV17 website.

NCTV17 Baby Bananas finish the season with 6-5-2 record

The NCTV17 Baby Bananas finished the 2025 regular season on high note with a win, improving to 6-5-2 on the season, finishing in 9th place out of 20 teams in the Naperville Little League Supreme A division.

Naperville Little League is open to boys and girls in 1st through 8th grade for each particular school year. The Little League boundaries encompass all the schools in districts 203 and 204, including children in Naperville and parts of Bolingbrook, Lisle, and Aurora.

For several years, the Naperville Little League has partnered with the Chicago White Sox, who provide uniforms and hats to the players featuring White Sox logos. The partnership also allows for more skills training availability and night game opportunities for the participating teams.