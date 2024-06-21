NCTV17 Naperville Little League Supreme A Team Jackson

Coach Dan Jackson and the NCTV17 Avocados compete in the Naperville Little League Supreme A National/Republic Division.

For 72 years, Naperville Little League baseball has given kids in the community a chance to learn the game and share a fun experience with friends old and new. NCTV17 has been proud to sponsor several Little League teams each spring for over ten years.

Naperville Little League Championships are approaching

The Naperville Little League City Championship games will be played on June 29th, with five divisions crowning champions throughout the day. Highlights of each of the five City Championship games will be made available on the NCTV17 website.

NCTV17 Avocados finish the regular season in first place out of 12 Teams

The Avocados are a team made up of third and fourth graders and are on a ten game winning streak as they head to the Naperville Little League playoffs. They will take on Grass Dental in the playoffs.

Naperville Little League is open to boys and girls in 1st through 8th grade for each particular school year. The Little League boundaries encompass all the schools in districts 203 and 204, including children in Naperville and parts of Bolingbrook, Lisle, and Aurora.

For several years, the Naperville Little League has partnered with the Chicago White Sox, who provide uniforms and hats to the players with White Sox logos. The partnership also allows for more skills training availability and night game opportunities for the participating teams.