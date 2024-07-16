Nicky Lopez gives back with inaugural Chicago White Sox charity softball tournament

When former Naperville Central baseball star Nicky Lopez was traded by the Atlanta Braves to his hometown Chicago White Sox this offseason, the Sox not only received a versatile infielder on the diamond, but a local standout eager to give back to the community. Lopez, who was inducted in the Naperville Central Athletics Hall of Fame earlier this year, hosted his first 16-inch charity softball tournament, featuring sixteen teams at Mount Greenwood Park in Chicago.

“My wife and I always discussed what if we did a charity softball event in an off-season of one of the years that we came back home. Then I got traded to the White Sox and then we said what better time to do it than in Chicago on one of the off days, and it’s finally here,” said Chicago White Sox Infielder Nicky Lopez.

Nicky Lopez following similar footsteps

A 16-inch softball tournament is the perfect charity vehicle for the Lopez family, as Nicky’s father Bob, was a legendary 16-inch softball player, with Nicky and his brothers Bobby and Anthony growing up around the game at an early age.

“It means a lot to Nicky to continue the legacy I created with 16-inch softball. I mean, I made the Hall of Fame in 2010. So for him to do this it makes me happy because I’m glad he’s doing something to make me feel better about the game,” said Nicky’s father and Naperville resident Bob Lopez.

“I remember just holding his bat was taller than me at that point. I was out there shagging, some of the balls that were hit at me, and, but I was there every step of the way. So it’s kind of a no-brainer to do a charity softball event because it’s so near and dear to our heart,” said Nicky.

The winning team was rewarded with a trophy and batting practice at Guaranteed Rate Field, as well as a chance to enjoy a complimentary suite outing. The runner-up took home Patio Party passes, and gold box tickets for any White Sox home game this season. However, this tournament was about more than just winning prizes.

“It’s for charity. I wanted everyone to come out, do something above and beyond, give back to the community, and have fun. Then, as time went on and teams started filing in, it became competitive. People are starting to bring ringers in and now it seems like it’s going to be a competitive tournament, which is fun,” said Nicky.

Raising money for a cause

The money raised goes to great causes with close connections to the Lopez family. All proceeds go towards the Andrew Weishar and Justin Wegner Foundations. Justin, a 2015 graduate from Naperville Central, who played football and baseball for the Redhawks, passed away in 2019 following a three-year battle with cancer. Weishar was a former classmate of Nicky’s brother Anthony at Illinois Wesleyan who passed away from cancer in 2012.

“They were good friends throughout their high school career. Nicky, with just a big heart, knew he wanted to help, and he came back to the White Sox. It was just a perfect opportunity to give back to the Foundation as well as the Naperville community,” said JWEGSTRONG Board Member Mark Nowak.

Close connection with JWEGSTRONG

Nicky and Justin became friends through the J. Kyle Braid Foundation. Once Justin was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, Lopez jumped at the chance to help out his friend and fellow Redhawk. During his time with the Kansas City Royals, he started Nicky’s #1, which helped connect with kids in need in the Kansas City area. He also continued to stay connected to his roots in Naperville. He frequently provided signed memorabilia to be optioned off for local charities and even returned for an autograph signing at Dean’s Dugout to support the JWEGSTRONG Foundation.

“Nicky’s been in touch with the JWEGSTRONG Foundation since day one. He’s been one of those guys that’s always been generous to our foundation. So, he was always looking to help, and when he got to the Sox, this was an opportunity to do an event that was just beautiful,” said Nowak.

With a great turnout helping such worthy local causes, Lopez is hopeful to bring the charity game back in the future.

“My wife and I have thought about doing this every year, whether it’s here or in Naperville. We want to keep it going. I started Nicky’s #1 to reach out and give back to the community. So this falls under that umbrella, so every year, whether it’s during the season or sometime in the off-season, I think we’ll keep it going,” said Nicky Lopez.