North Central College football advances to NCAA semifinals for a fifth straight season

North Central College football used an overpowering defensive performance to shutdown the top rushing attack in Division III football as the Cardinals defeated Springfield 27-3, advancing to the NCAA semifinals for a fifth consecutive season.

Defense sets the tone for NCC

Coming into the contest, Springfield averaged 443 rushing yards per game. The North Central defense stood tall all day, holding the Pride to a season low 227 yards on the ground. Despite scoring their fewest points in a game since 2021, The Cardinals were able to beat Springfield at their own game, running for 232 yards, led by Sean Allen with 94 yards on 15 carries.

Days after returning from a trip to Las Vegas for the Campbell Trophy Award, Gagliardi Trophy semifinalist Luke Lehnen completed just 10 of 10 passes for 94 yards, but he was able to throw for two touchdowns and add 49 yards on the ground.

After taking a 17-3 lead into halftime, the North Central defense held the Pride scoreless in the second half, including a John Sullivan fumble recovery early in the third quarter and a fourth quarter interception from BJ Adamchik to secure the victory. Freshman Matt Janiak delivered a career day, leading the NCC defensive attack with 17 tackles and three tackles for loss.

The semifinals return to Naperville

For just the second time in program history, North Central football will host a semifinal matchup. On December 21st the Cardinals will face the 12-1 Susquehanna River Hawks who defeated Bethel 27-24 on a last minute touchdown. The winner will then face the winner oh Johns Hopkins and Mount Union in the Stagg Bowl in January. North Central is 4-1 all-time in the Division III semifinals, including four straight victories. The last time North Central played host in the semifinal round, the Cardinals defeated Mary Hardin-Baylor 49-14 in 2022.

The semifinal game will be an exclusive live video broadcast on ESPN+ and feature a live audio broadcast from 89.1-FM WONC.