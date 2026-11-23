North Central College men’s cross country found itself back on the podium for the first time in three years at the Division III Championships on Saturday, November 21, in Northfield, Minnesota. The Cardinals tallied 193 team points to secure the fourth-place trophy.

A pair of All-Americans lead the way

North Central entered the national championships on a hot streak after winning the Midwest Regional Championship title on November 14 and its 52nd consecutive College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) Championship earlier this month.

Senior BJ Sorg and junior Ricky Klein each earned All-American status for the red and white. Sorg placed just outside the top ten with an 11th-place finish in a time of 24:08. Klein crossed the finish line in 38th overall at a time of 24:26.

Teammates Ari Elmayan and Daniel Kasperan came in a few seconds behind Klein, with Elmayan in 42nd place at 24:30 and Kasperan in 47th with a time of 24.33. Jack Galminas was the final scorer for NCC with a 93rd-place finish at 24:55.

Johns Hopkins wins the Division III title

Johns Hopkins University claimed the team championship with 63 points, followed by Wartburg College in second with 163 and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in third with 176. UW-Stevens Point senior Logan Murphy was the individual champion with a winning time of 23:37.



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