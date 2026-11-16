For the first time, North Central College women’s soccer is moving on to the round of 16 in the NCAA Division III tournament. As one of the hosts of the first- and second-round pods, the Cardinals overpowered the competition and advanced to the program’s first Sweet 16.

A strong offense pushes the Cardinals past the opening rounds

North Central entered the postseason with no losses in regulation and won the CCIW regular-season title. The Cards kicked off the playoffs in style, blitzing Webster University right from the opening kick en route to a 9-0 first-round victory. It was the most goals scored in a single game by NCC since 2009. Kara Waishwell and Taitym Voth each scored a pair of goals in the rout, as the Cardinal offense overwhelmed Webster with 25 shots on goal.

Taking on Cal Lutheran in the second round the following night, North Central was forced to overcome a rare deficit after falling behind 1-0 in the first half. Late in the opening half, Kara Waishwell continued her inspired play, evening the score with her third goal of the weekend, assisted by Madison DeVreindt.

In the second half, the Cardinals took control with a goal by Baylee Burbidge to put the team in front by a 2-1 score. In the final ten minutes, DeVreindt once again connected with Waishwell off a corner kick for the game-sealing goal, putting North Central through to the third round with a 3-1 victory.

A historic season continues

North Central (17-0-2) finds itself in uncharted waters with a third-round matchup against Trinity University on tap on Saturday, November 21 at Washington University in St. Louis. The victor will then face the winner of the Washington University and UW-La Crosse matchup on Sunday.

“[Losing in the second-round last year] fueled the fire. It left our team hungry for an opportunity to play in the national tournament and play further on,” North Central head coach Andrew Gamarra said. “We’re excited. We’re not looking forward. We’re focused on getting ready for Trinity.”

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