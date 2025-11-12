North Central College women’s triathlon wins fourth straight national championship

North Central College women’s triathlon brought home the 2025 Collegiate Division III National Championship, the fourth consecutive title for the Cardinals. The NCC program has now won seven national championships since the program began in 2016.

North Central earned the team title with 450 points, followed by Trine University in second with 392 points and Central College in third with 272 points. Willamette University placed fourth with 261 points, and Millikin University finished fifth with 178 points. The University of Arizona won the Division I championship, while Lenoir-Rhyne University is the Division II champion.

Success at the team and individual level

The National Championship featured competitors across all divisions through three waves, consisting of a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike, and a 1-kilometer run.

Senior Bethany Sneed helped the Cardinals by winning the Individual Division III National Championship with a time of 1:10.13. Coming in less than 10 seconds behind her for second place was Keely Mick at 1:10.30. Smeed and Mich were each named first team All-Americans by the College Triathlon Coaches Association.

Freshman Jordan Haupt helped the cause with a time of 1:16.08, earning the Division III Freshman of the Year award with her performance. Sophomore Taylor Robinson played a key role as well with her time of 1:17.14. Junior Sydney Sprayberry and sophomore Olivia Durbin got the Cardinals off to a good start in the first wave with times of 1:20.28 and 1:17.34, respectively.

Tyler Woodward keeps the Cardinal Program flying high

North Central Head Coach Tyler Woodward received the National Women’s Triathlon Coach of the Year award after guiding the Cardinals to another championship season. Woodward is now a three-time National Champion in his third season at North Central.