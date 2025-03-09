North Central College women’s wrestling brings home second straight NCWWC runner up trophy

North Central College women’s wrestling once again proved to be one of the top programs in the country, finishing the 2025 NCWWC National Championships as the national runner-up. It’s the second straight second place finish for the Cardinals, who were powered by two national championship performances and 12 All-Americans.

In the last year before becoming an official NCAA championship sport, The University of Iowa won its second straight NCWWC national title with 201.5 points. NCC finished in second with 181 points, followed by McKendree University in third (158.5), Grand Valley State University in fourth (158.5), and King University in fifth (92.5).

North Central College women’s wrestling entered the second day of competition in first place, with 111 team points and 13 wrestlers advancing to day two, with Iowa just behind in second at 107.5 points.

Amani Jones earns her second national championship

Capping off an outstanding career at North Central, senior Amani Jones won her second consecutive national championship at 124 pounds. Jones held off Shelby Moore from McKendree by a 5-0 decision to win the championship match and earn a fourth All-American honor.

Sydney Petzinger wins the 117-pound national championship

Senior Sydney Petzinger won her first national championship at 117 pounds with a 10-6 decision over Clare Boone from King University. In the process, Petzinger became a four-time All-American.

The Cardinals had two runner up finishes with Sara Sterner taking second place at 131 pounds. Bella Mir, daughter of MMA legend Frank Mir, finished as the runner up at 145 pounds by 6-3 decision to Kilty Macey from Iowa in the championship.

Cardinals earn 12 All-American selections

In total, North Central ended the 2025 NCWWC National Championships with 12 All-Americans.

Maddie Avila – 7th place at 103 pounds

Kendra Ryan – 3rd place at 110 pounds

Sydney Petzinger – 1st place at 117 pounds

Amani Jones – 1st place at 124 pounds

Sara Sterner – 2nd place at 131 pounds

Taylor Graveman – 5th place at 138 pounds

Bella Mir – 2nd place at 145 pounds

Sydney Perry – 8th place at 145 pounds

Tiera Jimerson – 8th place at 160 pounds

Shenita Lawson – 4th place at 180 pounds

Brittyn Corbishley – 5th place at 180 pounds

Traeh Haynes – 5th place at 207 pounds

Joe Norton honored by his fellow coaches

North Central head coach Joe Norton was named the NWCA Women’s Coach of the National Tournament for the third time in four years.