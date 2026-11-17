Following Saturday’s 20-10 home victory over Illinois Wesleyan, North Central College football was officially selected into the 2026 Division III NCAA playoff bracket on Sunday evening. The win over the Titans moved the Cardinals to 9-1 on the season and 7-1 in CCIW play.

First-round opponent announced

NCC received a first-round bye and will host DePauw University on Saturday, November 18, with a noon kickoff. The Tigers also enter the second-round matchup with a 9-1 record, including a 7-1 tally in NCAC play. The Cardinals are ranked No. 5 in the final d3football.com poll, while DePauw ends the regular season ranked No. 15.

The path to the Stagg Bowl will not be an easy one as the Cardinals find themselves in the same quadrant as powerhouse programs like St. John’s and UW-Whitewater.

A decade-long playoff run

North Central football has qualified for the NCAA tournament every season since 2016, including six consecutive Stagg Bowl appearances, dating back to 2019. The Cardinals won three national championships during that stretch, in 2019, 2022, and 2024. The last time North Central failed to make the national title game was the 2018 season when Bethel University eliminated the Cardinals in the second round.

This season marked the first time since 2019 that North Central did not earn the CCIW championship automatic qualifier spot. The Cardinals fell to rival Wheaton College on October 10 by the score of 13-10. That marked the first-ever regular season defeat for NCC head coach Brad Spencer since taking the reins in 2022. The Thunder went on to win the conference championship, finishing the regular season a perfect 10-0.

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