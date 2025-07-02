North Central legend Bill Warden to be inducted into the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame

The Small College Basketball Hall of Fame recently announced its class of 2025, which includes legendary North Central College player and coach, Bill Warden. The late Cardinal standout graduated in 1955 as the leading scorer in program history with 2,249 career points, a record that still stands today.

Since 2015, the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame has paid tribute to college basketball players, coaches, contributors and alumni within the NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA levels.

A decorated career at North Central

Warden, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 90, still holds several school records, including career points per game (28.5), highest single-season scoring average (32.8) and field goals made (847). He was also the first All-American in program history as a junior following the 1953-54 season. Warden was also the first player in NAIA history to average over 30 points per game in back-to-back seasons.

Warden was selected by the Minneapolis Lakers in the 9th round of the 1955 NBA Draft, but chose to not pursue a professional playing career. Warden began a prep coaching career, serving as the head coach at Morgan Park High School from 1960-1980, leading the Mustangs to the 1976 IHSA state championship.

Leading the Cardinals from the sidelines

Bill Warden did more for NCC basketball than dominate as a player. In 1981, Warden returned to North Central to lead the men’s basketball program. In 16 years as head coach, Warden won more than 200 games and led his teams to four NCAA Division III playoff appearances and three CCIW Championships in 1985, 1989 and 1990.

Warden was an inaugural member of the North Central College Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2004 and is also a member of the Basketball Museum of Illinois Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.

The ninth Small College Hall of Fame Class

The Small College Hall of Fame will induct its ninth class on October 31st, 2025. Other players joining Warden in this year’s class are Seger Bonifant (West Liberty), Brandon Cole (John Brown), two-time NBA champion Mario Elie (American International), Joey Flannery (Babson), Steve Honderd (Calvin), Bob Kauffman (Guilford), Eric Kline (Northern State), and Lambert Shell (Bridgeport).

Previous inductees include Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Phil Jackson, John Wooden, Willis Reed, Walt Frazier, Jerry Sloan, and Earl “The Pearl” Monroe.