North Central women’s triathlon wins third straight National Championship

For a third straight season, North Central College women’s triathlon won the USA Triathlon Collegiate Division III National Championship. Cardinal senior Hailey Poe led the way, winning the individual title for the fourth time in four years. This is the sixth women’s triathlon National Championship for the NCC program.

The Cardinals dominated the D-III National Championship, with three top-four finishers across 48 competitors. All seven Cardinals who competed, placed inside the top 13. North Central won the title with an impressive 525 points, with Trine University in second at 309, and Central College in third at 261.

The championship was held in Clermont, Fla., at Lake Louisa State Park. Events began on Friday with the 750-meter swim, before concluding on Saturday with the 20-kilometer bike and 5-kilometer run.

Poe wins fourth straight for North Central

Hailey Poe started the national championship in fourth place on the swim with a time of 10 minutes and 50 seconds. On Saturday, she shined, getting first in the bike and second in the run. Poe completed the triathlon in one hour, five minutes, and three seconds, just over one minute faster than the next competitor! With four straight national championships, she will go down as one of the best to ever compete at collegiate triathlon.

North Central’s Charlotte Kumler took third with a time of one hour, six minutes, and 40 seconds. Kumler was among the fastest in the swimming and biking portion, finishing in second and third respectively. The Cardinal was sixth in the running portion. Kumler is now a three-time D-III All-American, after finishing inside the top three at the National Championship for a third time.

Bethany Smeed was the best runner at the National Championship, with a run of 20 minutes and 17 seconds. It helped the Cardinal to her third-ever top-five finish and is now a three-time All-American. Smeed finished the race with a time of one hour, six minutes, and 57 seconds.

Mick earns Freshman of the Year and more Cardinals round out the top 13

Keeley Mick competed in her first national championship and did not look fazed with a sixth-place finish, the best among all D-III freshmen. Her total time of one hour, eight minutes, and 28 seconds was highlighted by top-five times in the swimming and biking portions. Mick already earned All-Region honors and now adds All-American along with Freshman of the Year.

The final top ten North Central finish came from Syndey Sprayberry in eighth at one hour, 12 minutes, and 30 seconds. It’s the first time the Cardinal sophomore has cracked the top ten at the National Championship.

Rounding out the North Central times, Abby Anderson finished in 11th at one hour, 14 minutes, and 37 seconds. Taylin Lemke secured 13th after finishing at one hour, 14 minutes, and 55 seconds.

Photo Courtesy: North Central College

