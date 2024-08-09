Springbrook Golf Course celebrates half a century of fairways and friendships

Over the past 50 years, Naperville residents have created lifelong memories at Springbrook Golf Course. It’s not only been a haven for golfers but also a vital part of the local community.

Naperville Park District opened Springbrook Golf Course in 1974

In 1969, the Naperville Park District purchased the 162-acre Fraley Farm. At first, the district built garden plots on the land, however, in 1972 they had new plans. The district broke ground on Springbrook Golf Course, an 18-hole Championship course, which opened to the public on May 5, 1974.

“As a junior growing up on this golf course and seeing it mature, the trees and everything that’s come in, it’s really turned into a wonderful piece of property,” said Mike Lyzun, the Head Golf Professional at Springbrook Golf Course.

Lyzuns connection to Springbrook began as a teenager on the grounds crew and was mentored by local Naperville golf legends Ed Provo and Joe Sterr. Now, it’s Lyzuns turn to grow the game, serving as the head golf pro at Springbrook since 1999.

“I look at my job every day as an opportunity to mentor junior golfers and help people with their game,” said Lyzun.

The Springbrook community and how it serves Naperville

The community at Springbrook stems from the staff to the weekly groups and leagues that have lasted months, years, and even decades.

“It’s a home away from home for so many people in our community,” said Lyzun. “They love to come out here, they feel welcome, they know the staff (and) many of our staff know everybody by name.”

The true charm of the course lies in the relationships that have been built on its teeboxes. For Kristine Jungles, Ali Judd, Ann Brennan, and Mary Ellen Dimatteo, the group has been playing at Springbrook for over 10 years.

“We laugh at each other and make fun of bad shots, celebrate the good ones,” said Brennan. “Make fun of standing in front of the ball, or when you do silly things or say silly things,” said DiMatteo. “It’s just nice being able to get out together.”

“One shot, you’re going to quit the game, and the next shot you’re back at it,” said Judd. “Yeah, and then one shot we’re going to The Tour, and the next time we’re going to our job,” Jungles exclaimed.

A golf course where anyone can learn to play the game

Springbrook provides a family atmosphere, offering golf camps and leagues for almost all age groups throughout the summer. It’s also a place where anyone can learn to play the game.

“I learned how to play golf here, so I’ve been playing for about 32 years,” said Jungles. “My husband taught me and he grew up playing here with my father-in-law Norm (Jungles). My boys learned how to play here too, so there’s a lot of history on this course for sure”

The course is a cornerstone of Naperville and has been a driving force for building relationships and supporting local causes.

“So many of our nonprofit organizations can use this course for fundraising,” said Jungles. “Whether there’s golf outings for Naperville Responds for our veterans or any other organization. We’ve used this course and they’re always really accommodating.”

The course record at Springbrook was set in the 1980’s by John Long with a round of 65. Lyzun and others have gotten close at 66, including someone this summer at the courses qualifier for the Illinois Open. From spring to fall, many tournaments are held at the course, including High School matches for Naperville area teams.

Course changes last summer and record high numbers this summer

Last summer, the course underwent many changes, including a new bunker drainage system, tee boxes, and some expanded fairways.

“We’ve had some excellent feedback on what we did, and people seem to be pleased with the overall playability of the golf course for all golfers,” said Kevin Carlson, Golf Superintendent at Springbrook and Naperbrook. “The top golfers, all the way down to beginners, people seem to be enjoying the golf course.”

Since the COVID-19 Pandemic, the sport has been on the rise, and more golfers seem to be playing than ever before.

“This year we’re closing in on record numbers for the first half of the season,” said Carlson. “We got through June, and we’ve already been close to 40,000 rounds between the two golf courses (Springbrook and Naperbrook). So we’re probably on track for over 80,000 rounds.”

As Springbrook marks its 50th anniversary, it continues to be a beautiful gem for the Naperville community. Whether it’s the competition of golf or the shared laughter of longtime friends, the course remains a place where memories are made and the love of the game drives through every swing.

Have a story idea? We’d like to hear from you!