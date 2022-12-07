Vanessa DiBernardo Signs with Kansas City Current

Waubonsie Valley soccer standout and longtime Chicago Red Stars midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo has found a new home with the Kansas City Current. The Naperville native announced earlier this week that she would not be re-signing with the hometown Red Stars, and has now reached an agreement on a two-year contract with the Current.

End of an Era in Chicago

DiBernardo was drafted 4th overall by the Red Stars out of the University of Illinois in 2014, serving as a team captain for multiple seasons and recording over 10,000 minutes played in Chicago. Vanessa is the club record holder for Minutes Played (12,465), Games Played (155) and Assists (22). While playing for the Red Stars, the team made the playoffs in six seven consecutive years from 2015-2021, appearing in the NWSL Championship in 2019 and 2021 as well as appearing in the NWSL’s Challenge Cup Final in 2020.

DiBernardo Dazzled for Waubonsie Valley

While playing at Waubonsie Valley, DiBernardo won three state championships with the Warriors in 2007, 2008 and 2010. The teams were considered among the best in the entire country during that stretch. DiBernardo was a two time All-American with the green and gold and was honored as the Gatorade Illinois Girls Soccer Player of the Year in 2010.

The Red Stars currently have three local standouts on the main roster in Casey Krueger from Naperville Central, Kayla Sharples from Naperville North and Sarah Griffith from Waubonsie Valley.

In addition to DiBernardo, the Kansas City Current also signed another former Red Stars midfielder, Morgan Gautrat, to a two-year deal.