For the first time in her 13-year professional career, Naperville native and Waubonsie Valley alum Vanessa DiBernardo is a National Women’s Soccer League champion. DiBernardo and her Kansas City Current teammates took home the 2026 NWSL title in a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit in the championship game.

DiBernardo lifts the Current to their first NWSL title

With the game scoreless early in the second half, DiBernardo recorded the first Olimpico goal in NWSL championship game history on a corner kick in the 54th minute, giving her team a 1-0 lead. The historic feat also made DiBernardo the oldest player to score a goal in the NWSL championship at age 34.

The Current added another goal from Debinha to take a 2-0 lead in the final minutes. The Spirit gave themselves a chance with a late goal from star Trinity Rodman to pull back within one, but the Kansas City defense shut the door to close out the organization’s first title since joining the NWSL in 2021. DiBernardo was named the championship game MVP for her efforts.

Kayla Sharples brings home her first championship

One of the key defenders for the Current this season was another local star, Naperville North graduate Kayla Sharples. The former Huskie played with DiBernardo on the Red Stars from 2019-2022, before joining her fellow Naperville native on the Current in 2024. Sharples was a finalist for the NWSL Defender of the Year award in 2025.

The area was well represented in the championship game. Naperville Central alum and former Chicago Red Star, Casey Krueger, a defender for the Washington Spirit, came up just short of her first NWSL title at the hands of her former teammates.

A season to remember for the Naperville native

DiBernardo, who won three state championships with the Warriors in high school, spent the first nine seasons of her NWSL career with her hometown Chicago Stars. DiBernardo joined the Current as a free agent before the 2023 season. Her high school head coach, Julie Bergstrom, was on hand to cheer on her former standout.

2026 has been a year to remember for DiBernardo, who also gave birth to her first child in January before returning to the pitch in July.

Photo courtesy of Amber Searls & Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images.

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