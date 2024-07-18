Western DuPage Special Recreation Association hosts first Special Olympics flag football program

Kids with the Western DuPage Special Recreation Association have hit the gridiron this year as members of the first Special Olympics flag football program. Calling themselves the Wildcats, the team is made up of athletes ages 7-15 to learn more about the game of football, as well as teamwork, sportsmanship, and physical fitness.

“One of the parents of the younger participants came to us asking for a flag football for the younger age group. She brought us a football coach and field, so we ran with it. Now we have a very successful program with about 11 people enrolled and about 15 Naperville North football players that come out every weekend to help us out,” said WDSRA Athletics Supervisor Macey Horbach.

“It’s just, a bunch of kids just trying to build a relationship with flag football and each other. To be honest, I’m humbled and honored to be a part of it,” said Wildcats volunteer Head Coach Dan Ryba.

Fun and games on the gridiron

The kids meet on Saturday mornings throughout the summer at Naperville North High School. During each practice, they learn the basics like catching, and running, and even wrap up the day with fun games like duck, duck, goose.

“Our goals are to get some athletics into these participants and give them the opportunity that they might not have otherwise, as well as build friendships and just work on getting a workout in and having fun,” said Horbach.

Special Olympics has had great success getting kids involved in sports like basketball, tennis, soccer, and track and field. Flag football is another opportunity for these young athletes to feel connected and enjoy physical activity. Dan Ryba is a volunteer head coach, who has coached youth football with the Naperville Saints. His main goal is for the kids to have fun and enjoy the game.

“These kids don’t have any vendettas or goals in mind. It’s up to us to give them what they want to do. So, if they can build their relationship with the sport, I think that’s what we’re really trying to do here,” said Ryba.

Naperville North and Central step in

Volunteers from the Naperville North and Central football teams help out with each practice. Some volunteers have been all around summer and are excited to spend their Saturday mornings with the kids.

“I like connecting with the kids and seeing how happy they are. It’s really easy to come out here and it’s only an hour, give back and have fun with them,” said volunteer Axel Sujuwicz.

“It’s just good to help. I enjoy helping people out, and this is kind of perfect for me to be able to help these kids and get to be around them,” said volunteer Lucas Byram.

Bright Future for Special Olympics Flag Football

The players and volunteers will continue to meet every Saturday morning for the rest of the summer. Coach Ryba, the WDSRA, and the rest of the Wildcats look forward to seeing the program grow in the future.

“It is one of the fastest-growing sports out there and if it trickles down to this level at the youth level. It would be great to get, some organized competition, hopefully, and these kids building in the sport,” said Ryba.