Windy City Mobile Fun takes down the Chicken Jockeys in the Naperville Little League Supreme A Championship

Windy City Mobile Fun Team Hustle and the Chicken Jockeys take the field in the Naperville Little League Supreme A Championship. It’s a rematch of the first regular season game back in April, where the Chicken Jockeys won 8-5. The Jockeys feature strong players like Giorgio Fortino, Declan O’Riordan, Nolan Stewart, Jacob Bozue, and Jackson Donnelly, who are ready to finish their season on a high note. The Supreme A division is sponsored by Pulse Urgent Care & Vein Center.

Windy City Mobile Fun Team Hustle scores the opening four runs of the Naperville Little League Supreme A Championship

The Chicken Jockeys start the game strong with Drew Ambrosino and Axel Torres teaming up to make the out at first base.

It’s the Chicken Jockey’s turn to bat, so Joshua Luch gets a base hit that leaves the infield, resulting in a single.

Windy City displays its hustle on defense with Alexander Penninger and Jeremiah Horton teaming up for the double play and retiring the side.

Team Hustle has a runner on in the second as Francisco Hernandez flies this hit out to right field. It’s far enough, so Hernandez runs to second for a double, resulting in ducks on the pond for WC.

Up next is Jordan White, who rips a towering shot to shallow left. From there, Luke Winterhalter and Hernandez cross the plate for the first two runs of the game.

They’re not done yet. Alexander Penninger gets another base hit with Andres Alcantara and White tallying more runs to make 4-0 Windy City.

Hernandez feeds off that by getting a strikeout to keep it a four-run game through two innings.

Windy City adds on two more runs from George Ortiz and Francisco Hernandez

Already with a runner on, Garrett Garcia is the next contestant getting a much-needed single after the hit just lands in play.

George Ortiz is up and jumps in the hit and RBI parade as he brings Ben Wiegan in for another run.

Back to Hernandez at the plate. It’s a base hit and RBI with Matthew Padayhag coming home, and it’s 6-0 Windy City.

Chicken Jockeys score three unanswered, but Windy City Mobile Fun pulls away

In the bottom of the third, the Chicken Jockeys get on the board thanks to an Ian Carrera hit, allowing Aaron Jongerius to score, and they trail 6-1.

Here’s Owen Sipich riding the momentum with a swing, and here comes Leo Martinez for run number two.

Next up is Christopher Lloyd, and if his calculations are correct, another run will score, and that is the case with Carrera. Great Scott, we got a 6-3 ball game after the Lloyd RBI.

However, the team in Orange keeps the momentum going with the bases juiced. Brett Baloun smokes this one out to right field, giving White, Owen Woods, and Penninger the go-ahead to score. A dominating 12-3 performance helps Windy City Mobile Fun take home the Supreme A Championship over the Chicken Jockeys. Team Hustle finishes the season with a final record of 13-4.

