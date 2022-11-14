We were told as kids to never judge a book by its cover, but how often do we really do that?
Thankful for Differences explores topics of race, sexuality, and identity while shattering stereotypes. Dana and her four guests explore and celebrate their unique differences. They discuss the importance of trying to understand where people are coming from and considering how the experiences of others may be different from your own. They each explain why they are thankful for differences, and how their experiences, both good and bad, have helped to shape the adults they are today.
You will hopefully come away from the episode feeling thankful for the ways in which your life has been enriched by diversity, and affirmed in your ability to overcome those obstacles that have made you stronger.
Dana Being Dana Guests
- Trevor Sheehan, General Manager – The NOW Naperville
- Edward J. Coleman Sr., Retired Field Artillery Officer – U.S Army
- Anita Kinney, Graduate Student – Northwestern University School of Law
- Michael Kasdin, Partner – Foley & Lardner LLP
About Dana
Dana Michelle is a Naperville resident who is passionate about life and living intentionally. Originally from the northern suburbs of Chicago, Dana is a graduate of Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia and the University of Chicago Law School. A practicing commercial attorney and mother, Dana divorced in 2015, unleashing a new lease on life. She created, “Dana Being Dana” and brought her unique brand to live first as a live weekly radio show in 2017 on intellectualradio.com. Then in 2019, Dana brought her show to larger television audiences on Naperville Community Television.
She is the co-founder and Director of The Homecoming Challenge, a go-back, give-back campaign originating in 2017 that challenges college alumni to surprise the current freshmen in their old dorm room with words of encouragement and a little love ($20 suggested) whenever alums return to campus.