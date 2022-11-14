We were told as kids to never judge a book by its cover, but how often do we really do that?

Thankful for Differences explores topics of race, sexuality, and identity while shattering stereotypes. Dana and her four guests explore and celebrate their unique differences. They discuss the importance of trying to understand where people are coming from and considering how the experiences of others may be different from your own. They each explain why they are thankful for differences, and how their experiences, both good and bad, have helped to shape the adults they are today.

You will hopefully come away from the episode feeling thankful for the ways in which your life has been enriched by diversity, and affirmed in your ability to overcome those obstacles that have made you stronger.