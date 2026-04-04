Curiosity led Lauren DiSimone to personal and professional growth

In 2016, the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce launched “Four Under 40” to recognize young professionals making an impact in the community. To celebrate the ten-year anniversary, the Chamber is looking back at the first four honorees and seeing where they are today.

In this special “Inside the Chamber” interview, Lauren DiSimone reflects on her journey to becoming a nonprofit leader.

Being named a “Four Under 40” honoree in 2016 was both humbling and motivating for DiSimone. As part of the program’s inaugural class, she felt honored to be recognized for the hard work and dedication required to build a career while actively contributing to the community.

From early career focus to purpose-driven work

In 2016, DiSimone was in the early stages of her career—focused, driven, and determined to build her professional path. Like many young professionals, she was “doing all the things” to gain experience and establish herself.

However, she says her passion was always in nonprofit work.

Today, DiSimone works with DBD Group, a national consulting firm that partners with nonprofits to strengthen fundraising, marketing, and communications strategies. In her role, she supports multiple missions at once and helps organizations expand their impact and better serve their communities.

A lasting commitment to community

Even after ten years, DiSimone remains deeply connected to her local community and grateful for the role the Chamber played in her journey. Her story is a reminder that leadership isn’t just about career advancement. It’s about impact, relationships, and staying true to what matters most.

Advice for the next generations of leaders

For the next generation of professionals, Dishman’s advice is simple but powerful:

Stay curious.

She encourages young leaders to ask questions, seek opportunities to learn, and continuously look for ways to improve and grow.

In a fast-paced and often demanding world, curiosity becomes a tool for both connection and innovation.

In addition to reflecting on the original Four Under 40 honorees, this year, the Chamber will welcome a special class of 40 Under 40.