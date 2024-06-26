Four Under 40 award honoree Lauren Bierschenk

Lauren Bierschenk has worked in the insurance industry for 10 years, and started her own agency with Farmers Insurance in 2021. She is currently licensed to serve Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan. In 2020 she received a circle of champions award for assisting clients to enroll in health insurance programs available in Montana through the Marketplace. She has also been awarded the Career Agent of the year award for 2023 with District 23.

Lauren is a member of NAIFA which is the national association for Insurance and Financial Advisors, president of a local AmSpirit chapter connection group, and on the Ambassador committee with the Naperville Chamber of Commerce. Her Agency’s mission is to help educate and advocate for customers when it comes to their insurance needs.

Lauren sat down with Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce for this special edition of Inside the Chamber.

Who do you look up to for inspiration or mentorship?

I look up to a few people in my personal life. I look up to both my parents who are entrepreneurs and who have taught me so much about work ethic, and integrity. I look up to my previous boss Dan Rust in Montana for all that he did to mentor me as I started in this industry.

I look up to my friends who I work alongside in this very tough industry, and appreciate having them to lean on. If I had to pick famous people for inspiration I would have to pick Barbara Corcoran.

What are the most important attributes of successful leaders today?

Our world has changed so much in just a few years. I think as a leader as I am growing in this role I am finding the most important attribute is to stay grounded. Leadership isn’t easy, it is constantly changing and being aware of that change. Learning what you’re good at how you lead, and reaching out for help when you know you need it.

What one thing makes you most proud?

I am proud of all the adversity and challenges I have worked through to get my family and my business to where they are today. We have moved across the country and started our lives here during the pandemic and to be sitting here 4 years later as a community leader honoree, seems a little overwhelming.

My husband and I have worked incredibly hard to get to where we are by supporting each other in our professions and in our family roles. There is no way I can be proud of what I’ve done without also recognizing how lucky and appreciative I am to have such a life partner. I can’t say I am only proud of myself, but of what we’ve done together to get here.

What’s the most important risk you took and why?

I’ve taken a few risks, the biggest most important one was when we had the opportunity to move across the country for a job opportunity so I could run my own agency. This meant leaving behind everything I knew for the last 29 years, and the support of family. Shortly after accepting that offer the pandemic hit, and the world changed.

Learning to find who you are, and start a business, and raise kids, and be a wife and navigate that changed who I am in a lot of positive ways. Not only was it one of the riskiest things I’ve done, but it is certainly important to who I am today, and how I navigate what I want in the future.

Host: Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO – Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce

Guest: Lauren Bierschenk, Farmers Insurance Agent