Four Under 40 Award Recipient Craig Meyer

On this Inside the Chamber: Four Under 40 special, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC), sat down with the four award recipients of the NACC’s Four Under 40 Achievement Awards. In this interview we learn more about Craig Meyer and how he demonstrates excellence in: Leadership in Community, Leadership in Business, Excellence in Career, and Life Balance.

A little background on Craig Meyer

Craig has extensive experience with medium and small-business IT and operations and has used that knowledge to serve his customers and help them optimize their business by implementing the best technology solutions. He is a graduate of Western Illinois University where he majored in Supply Chain Management and Information Systems. When he’s not working, he enjoys spending time with his wife and son. He has lived in Naperville for over 30 years and enjoys spending time downtown with his family along with giving back to the community.

Who does Meyer look to for inspiration or mentorship?

Meyer said, “For mentorship, I’ve always looked up to family and they’ve been a big part of who I am today. It started with my parents moving us to Naperville when I was 5 years old and allowing me to go to some of the best schools in the nation. It was also both of their work ethics, seeing how they were successful but also putting family and health first. Since meeting my wife, she has been a large part of getting me to the next chapter in my life by starting a business, and becoming a better networker and a more organized person, without her, I don’t think I would have been able to achieve what I have since meeting her.”

What Craig Meyer believes are the most important attributes of successful leaders today

“Having the mindset to fail and learn from mistakes quickly, along with the ability to make quick decisions. These go hand and hand because most people aren’t willing to make a quick decision because of the fear of it not being the right decision. If you’re okay with failing and know that it could lead to bigger wins down the road as you learn from the mistakes, it empowers you to make decisions in the big moments that can alter your company,” replied Meyer.

What is one thing that makes Meyer the proudest?

“My wife and son are what I’m most proud of because no matter how successful our business is, without someone to share the success with, it wouldn’t be as special. As I get older, I realize that personal achievements aren’t as important as having shared goals. That’s what truly makes me happy,” said Meyer.

What’s the most important risk Craig Meyer took and why?

Meyer answered with, “The most important risk I’ve taken was starting 101 Digital while having a fairly successful career and not knowing if it would work out. It was always something I knew I wanted to do, but it was difficult to make the jump knowing I could be giving up a good thing for something that might fail. The decision was made easier because of my support network starting with my wife and my business partner, Jack, who has helped every step of the way as we continue to build and grow the business.”

Inside the Chamber welcomed guest Craig Meyer who is currently serving as Co-founder and CEO of 101 Digital.