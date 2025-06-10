Nathan Lara is a Four Under 40 award honoree

Nathan Lara is a second-generation leader reshaping what senior living can and should feel like. As Director of Marketing at Independence Village of Naperville, a family-owned community serving seniors for over 41 years, Nathan helps families navigate aging with clarity, dignity, and a deeply personal touch.

Nathan found purpose in senior living

Originally from Santa Barbara, Nathan began his career in luxury retail and high-end automotive, representing world-renowned brands like Porsche, Volvo, and Mercedes-Benz. But despite the prestige, something was missing. He felt the pull of senior living, not just as a business, but as a calling his family had dedicated themselves to for over four decades.

At Independence Village, he found purpose in creating experiences where residents and their families feel seen, supported, and genuinely cared for. Whether stepping in to mediate or being a steady presence on move-in day, Nathan shows up with intention—because to him, it’s always personal.

As Director of Marketing, Nathan leads well beyond his title. He’s known for challenging fear-based industry narratives and championing a culture built on trust, clarity, and compassion. His leadership helped Independence Village earn the 2024 BBB Torch Award for Ethics, recognizing both operational integrity and values-driven service.

Nathan Lara seeks to serve the community

Outside the community, Nathan serves on the boards of the Rotary Club of Naperville, the Association of Senior Service Providers, AmSpirit Business connections and is an active member of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce.

He believes the true measure of senior living isn’t found in flashy decor or amenities, it’s in creating a space where every person feels known, welcomed, and at home. Because no matter how striking the chandelier, it’s the sense of belonging that truly makes a community shine.

Nathan Lara sat down with Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce for this special edition of Inside the Chamber.

About the Four Under 40 Awards

NACC’s Annual Four Under 40 Achievement Awards recognizes four young professionals in the Naperville Area who demonstrate excellence in the following categories: Leadership in Community, Leadership in Business, Excellence in Career, and Life Balance.