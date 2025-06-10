Philip Hayes is a Four Under 40 award honoree

Philip Hayes is the Senior Vice President at AssuredPartners. A third-generation insurance professional, Philip carries forward a legacy that began with his family’s Naperville-based agency back in 1991.

Today, he leads on a national level as a Property & Casualty Consultant and National Practice Leader—earning recognition as both a 2024 Construction Power Broker and a 2024 Rising Star by Risk & Insurance magazine.

Philip Hayes is deeply rooted in the Naperville community

He and his wife Annie—both proud Benet Academy alumni—are raising their four children just blocks from downtown, where they continue to build their life in the community that helped shape them.

Philip Hayes sat down with Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce for this special edition of Inside the Chamber.

About the Four Under 40 Awards

NACC’s Annual Four Under 40 Achievement Awards recognizes four young professionals in the Naperville Area who demonstrate excellence in the following categories: Leadership in Community, Leadership in Business, Excellence in Career, and Life Balance.