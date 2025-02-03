Meet Alison Thompson Naperville Park Board Candidate

Alison Thompson is running for the Naperville Park District Board in the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election.

Alison Thompson returned to Naperville to raise her children

I grew up in Naperville and moved back with my husband to raise our girls here. My husband and I both graduated from the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana, and we chose the Chicago-land area to start our careers in, and settled in Naperville just over 6 years ago.

Before the pandemic, I was a manager for a photography company, responsible for 40 or more employees, depending on our staffing needs. I worked from home before it was all the rage!

After the pandemic, I shifted to an operations and administrative role at a tax company in Chicago and have been there ever since.

I also worked part time as a family photographer, and currently stay busy with my kids’ activities!

Thompson is an avid user of the park district

I wanted to make a difference in the community that has given me so much in my life, and the park district was a perfect fit for me. As a mom, I was already an avid user of the park district’s amenities and programs, so I was able to use my unique background of park district use as a child myself and as a mother to best make decisions for the district.

Thompson’s top priorities are indoor space, inclusive and adaptive programming, and attracting the best talent to the park district

I am really excited to work on our indoor needs survey, which is a comprehensive survey we took to determine what indoor amenities Naperville wants most! I also am looking at ways to make our already inclusive and adaptive programming even more inclusive and adaptive to children and adults with special needs. I am proud to have supported updated policies for our employees, such as wage increases, inclusive language and protections for LGBTQIA+, and increased medical/bereavement leave. Employees are the face and the heart of the district, and we have to remain competitive to attract the best talent. I am excited to continue the progress that has already been made.

A note from NCTV17

The written content above was submitted by the candidate. The video interview was produced by NCTV17 as part of the Meet the Candidates series. All candidates running for the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election were interviewed using the same question format.

The placement of this interview on our website does not represent an endorsement of the candidate.

Naperville Community Television is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to creating an informed, connected, and empowered community.