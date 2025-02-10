Meet Ashfaq Syed City Council Candidate

Ashfaq Syed is running for City Council in the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election.

I am Ashfaq Syed, a long-time resident of Naperville and an active community member. Professionally, I have built a successful career in finance and banking, where I’ve developed skills in fiscal management, budgeting, and strategic planning. In addition to my professional work, I currently serve as President of the Naperville Public Library Board of Trustees and am a board member for Loaves & Fishes Community Services and Naperville Neighbors United. I’ve also contributed as Co-Chair of the 2020 Complete Count Census Committee, ensuring Naperville achieved the best self-reporting rate in the nation, which brought millions of dollars in state and federal funding to our community.

I chose to run for Naperville City Council because I believe we need leaders who know how to bring people together to solve our most pressing challenges. Throughout my career and community involvement, I’ve built a reputation for collaboration and bridge-building. Serving as President of the Naperville Public Library Board, Co-Chair of the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee, and a leader in organizations like Loaves & Fishes and Naperville Neighbors United, I’ve worked across political ideologies, racial backgrounds, and economic statuses to find practical, nonpartisan solutions that benefit our community. I bring a wealth of experience in finance, governance, and community service that positions me to serve Naperville effectively. Together, we can ensure Naperville continues to thrive as a welcoming and innovative community.

My top priorities are all with a focus on sustainability. I will work to ensure that taxpayer dollars are used efficiently to maintain and improve city services while alleviating the financial burden on residents. Public safety is paramount, and I will advocate for the resources, training, and staffing needed to support our police and fire departments, ensuring the well-being of every resident. Responsible development is key to maintaining Naperville’s character and economic vitality. I will prioritize projects that balance growth with preserving our community’s charm, incorporating sustainable practices like energy efficiency and green infrastructure. Together, these priorities will ensure Naperville remains a safe, thriving, and environmentally conscious city for generations to come.

