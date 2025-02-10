Meet Benjamin (Benny) White City Council Candidate

Benjamin (Benny) White is running for City Council in the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election.

I am a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel with 22 years of service, where I honed my leadership skills and developed a deep commitment to serving others. My professional background includes serving as an Assistant Professor at the United States Military Academy at West Point and as a Professor of Military Science at Wheaton College. For the past 13 years, I have devoted myself to public service, first as a member of the Indian Prairie School District 204 Board and now as the senior member of the Naperville City Council. With a doctorate in Values-Driven Leadership, I am passionate about fostering good governance, public safety, economic growth, environmental sustainability, and strengthening our community.

On a personal level, I’ve been proud to call Naperville home since 2005, where I live with my wife, Kim, and where we raised our two adult children. As a former college football player, I remain an avid sports fan, especially of Army football and the Kansas City Chiefs. I’m also the founder of Naperville Neighbors United, an organization dedicated to fostering unity. In my free time, I enjoy mentoring young leaders, and spending quality time with my family.

I chose to run for City Council because I am committed to serving our community and ensuring it remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family. My leadership experience, along with my tenure on the Indian Prairie School District 204 Board and as a council member since 2017, has equipped me with seasoned skills and a proven ability to make informed decisions that benefit our residents.

My focus on good governance, public safety, economic growth, environmental sustainability, and strengthening our community reflects my dedication to addressing the needs of all residents.

I believe my experience, leadership skills, and commitment to collaboration make me well-qualified to continue serving Naperville.

My top three priorities are:

Good Governance: Ensuring transparency, fiscal responsibility, and informed decision-making to maintain trust and deliver meaningful results for our community.

Public Safety: Providing our police and fire departments with the resources and training they need to keep Naperville one of the safest cities in the nation.

Economic Growth: Supporting local businesses, attracting new opportunities, and fostering a strong, resilient economy that benefits all residents.

Additionally, I am committed to addressing environmental sustainability and strengthening our community by promoting unity and ensuring Naperville remains a vibrant, thriving place for everyone.

