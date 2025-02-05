Meet Charles Cush Naperville 203 Board Candidate

Charles Cush is running for the Naperville Community Unit School District 203 Board of Education in the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election.

Charles Cush is a parent and marketing executive

I’ve been a resident of Naperville since relocating here in 2010 with my wife Jeannie and our family. I have three children including two graduates of District 203 schools. From a professional standpoint, I am a marketing executive with over 25 years of experience working with several fortune 500 companies mostly in the Healthcare Industry. I have led teams of various sizes and developed and implemented strategic plans to drive sustainable growth for those companies, and I have a track record of consistently exceeding objectives.

I currently have my own consulting business where I leverage my expertise to help clients solve business challenges to unlock their growth potential, and I also serve as an Adjunct Marketing Professor at St. Catherine University, where I teach a Strategic Marketing course to undergraduate juniors and seniors.

Cush is running for school board because he has a passion for service

I’m seeking re-election to the school board for the same reason that I ran the first time and that is because I have a passion for service and for helping others achieve their full potential. I believe that District 203 has a responsibility to provide a learning environment where every student has the opportunity to maximize their potential and I want to continue to be part of helping the district fulfill that responsibility. I have been a member of the school board since 2016, and during my 8 years of serving in this role, Naperville 203 has built upon its reputation as a high performing school district and currently ranks in the top 1% of all school districts in the country. Importantly, I believe my record of service has demonstrated my commitment to work tirelessly on behalf of this community.

Cush’s top priorities are student growth, college and career readiness, and financial stewardship

Student Growth- Ensuring that we are meeting the needs of all students, giving each their best chance to succeed. This includes extra support needed for students and families given the residual impact of the pandemic and ensuring that our teachers and staff have the resources and tools needed to support the individualized learning needs of an increasingly diverse population of students.

College & Career Readiness- Providing students with the skills they will need to succeed at the next stage of life, whether that is attending college or immediately entering the workforce. The world is evolving and we must continuously explore new and innovative ways to help our students evolve and adapt to new ways of working.

Financial Stewardship- Maintaining a responsible approach to district spending—-focused on driving maximum results for each dollar spent to ensure that there is a good return on the investment that this community makes in our schools.

A note from NCTV17

The written content above was submitted by the candidate. The video interview was produced by NCTV17 as part of the Meet the Candidates series. All candidates running for the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election were interviewed using the same question format.

The placement of this interview on our website does not represent an endorsement of the candidate.

Naperville Community Television is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to creating an informed, connected, and empowered community.