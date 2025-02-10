Meet Derek McDaniel City Council Candidate

Derek McDaniel is running for City Council in the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election.

Derek McDaniel is a financial advisor

I’ve lived in Naperville for over 40 years and have deep roots in this community. I grew up here, attending Elmwood Elementary School, Lincoln Junior High School, and Naperville Central High School. As a child, I participated in Safety Town and played soccer with the Naperville Park District.

This community has always been an important part of my life. My wife and I were married at the chapel in Naper Settlement, and when we first started out, we lived in a small one-bedroom apartment on the corner of Washington and Jefferson. Without a washing machine at the time, we’d spend weekends doing laundry at my mother’s house. Today, we’re proud parents of three wonderful kids: twin boys who are 11 and a daughter who will soon be 14.

For my education, I earned my undergraduate degree at Purdue University and my MBA with a concentration in Corporate Finance at DePaul University. I currently work in the financial services industry as a financial advisor, helping families and business owners plan for their financial futures.

Naperville is not just where I live—it’s where my story began and continues to unfold. I’m passionate about this community and its future, and I’m excited to serve and give back in any way I can.

Derek McDaniel is running for City Council because he wants to see Naperville continue to thrive

I am running for Naperville City Council because I deeply care about the future of our community. Having lived here for over 40 years, I’ve witnessed firsthand the growth and changes in Naperville, and I want to ensure that we continue to thrive in ways that benefit all residents.

My background in financial services, coupled with my MBA with a concentration in Corporate Finance from DePaul University, has equipped me with the expertise to analyze budgets, prioritize spending, and make fiscally responsible decisions. Additionally, my extensive community involvement and experience on the Planning & Zoning Commission have given me insight into the challenges and opportunities facing our city.

I believe in keeping Naperville a safe, vibrant, and economically resilient place for families and businesses. By serving on the City Council, I can help shape policies that address critical issues such as public safety, economic development, and infrastructure while remaining mindful of taxpayers’ needs. My goal is to ensure that Naperville remains a city where everyone can grow, prosper, and enjoy a high quality of life.

McDaniel’s top priorities are public safety, fiscal responsibility, and economic growth

Public Safety: My number one priority is to ensure that Naperville remains a safe community for all residents and business owners. We must continue to support and equip our police, fire, and emergency services to keep our streets secure.

Fiscal Responsibility: I am committed to ensuring that we spend taxpayer dollars wisely to keep our property tax rate low. We need to maintain a balanced budget while providing essential services to our community.

Economic Growth: I am dedicated to growing our local economy by diversifying our tax base and attracting new businesses to Naperville. By fostering a thriving business environment, we can provide more opportunities for job creation and long-term financial sustainability.

A note from NCTV17

The written content above was submitted by the candidate. The video interview was produced by NCTV17 as part of the Meet the Candidates series. All candidates running for the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election were interviewed using the same question format.

The placement of this interview on our website does not represent an endorsement of the candidate.

Naperville Community Television is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to creating an informed, connected, and empowered community.