Meet Ian Holzhauer City Council Candidate

I was elected to the City Council in 2021, and previously to that, served as the Board Chair for the 1,100 member Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce. Prior to that, my life story has run deep in Naperville: I was raised here from birth until graduation from Naperville North High School. My parents moved to Naperville in 1973, and we lived in Moser’s East Highlands subdivision. In addition to the world-class education I received in Naperville schools, my early experiences included winning a Naperville Little League City Championship and playing pier tag at Centennial Beach.

From 2007 to 2014, I had the great honor of serving as a uniformed attorney in the United States Air Force. During my time as an Area Defense Counsel, I helped people who were “in trouble” with the military. From this job, I learned to provide a listening ear to people who are anxious or scared, to see both sides of a story, and to be a better advocate.

I am now a partner at the Naperville-based law firm of Campbell Holzhauer Concierge Law. I assist local business clients and individuals using a groundbreaking concierge subscription-based model. Working at a Naperville law firm gives me a broad understanding of the various issues facing our community, both for residents and businesses. I have helped seniors planning for the next stage of life, welcomed new families to town, and assisted family businesses in hiring new employees, all right here in Naperville.

Previously to my time on City Council, I chaired the Young Professionals Network as well as the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, and sat on the NCTV17 Board, the Board of Naperville Responds for Veterans, and the DuPage Children’s Museum Next Generation Board. Involvement in these organizations has taught me about the importance of small businesses and organizations to the social and cultural fabric of our community.

Throughout my life, Naperville has consistently ranked as the best place in America to raise a family. To be the best means we must constantly fight for our future, to renew the promise of success to another generation of Napervillians. I believe that what affects one of us affects all of us. In my first four years in office, I’ve been proud to support many groups that together comprise the fabric of our community. I’ve been proud to vote for a groundbreaking development for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. I’ve been proud to support Naper Pridefest. And I’ve been proud to serve as the Council liaison to the Senior Task Force, supporting programs like the Silver Senior CPR program.

Rising Together, Promoting Quality of Life, and Bolstering Safety

