Meet Leslie Ruffing Naperville Park Board Candidate

Leslie Ruffing is running for the Naperville Park District Board in the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election.

Leslie Ruffing is a Structured Settlement Annuity Broker

I have lived in Naperville with my husband and two daughters for over twelve years. We relocated to Naperville from Chicago as we began raising our family, and chose Naperville specifically for its strong schools, libraries, and parks. Since moving here, I have been an active and engaged member of the community in a variety of ways. I have been a regular volunteer at my daughters’ elementary and middle schools for many years, and I also serve as a PTA committee chair. In 2024 I was asked to join the IPSD 204 Citizen Task Force, which helped guide the school district during the successful passage of a bond referendum. My broader community activism focus since 2018 has been on gun violence prevention and gun safety advocacy.

Professionally, I spent over fifteen years as a Structured Settlement Annuity Broker, where I played a key role in helping claimants manage their settlement funds effectively. Throughout my career, I developed extensive expertise in financial planning, and advising clients on budgeting and spending strategies. This experience now informs my work in overseeing the efficient use of Naperville residents’ tax dollars. In 2022, I transitioned to the public sector, where I quickly gained valuable skills in public policy, negotiations, and community engagement.

Ruffing wants to continue the work of the Naperville Park Board

My decision to run initially came in 2020 after recognizing the need for fresh voices and perspectives on the Board. I easily made the decision to run for reelection to continue building on the great work we’ve accomplished in the last four years.

Since being elected to my first term in 2021, I have served as the Board Vice President since 2022, I currently serve as the Board’s Finance committee chair, and I am also a member of the Parks and Recreation committee. This month, I am honored to receive the Master Board Member recognition through the Illinois Association of Park Districts (IAPD) Board Member Development Program. This program gives recognition to park board members who “consistently go above and beyond the call of duty” through committee involvement, attendance at continuing educational opportunities and achievements at the local, state and national levels. I believe my professional experience, my proven dedication to the role, and my commitment to this community qualify me for this position.

Ruffing’s priorities are the implementation of indoor space, program affordability, and sustainability

One top issue for me is a commitment to the community. Initially it will be important to provide responsible and experienced oversight of the implementation of the District’s Indoor Recreation Space Needs plan after the investment of several robust rounds of community engagement in 2024. I would also like to see a continued expansion of diverse and inclusive programs that cater to people of all ages, abilities, and cultural backgrounds.

My second top issue is keeping our programs and services affordable for all community members, while making fiscally responsible decisions in regards to tax payer funds. I will remain committed to ensuring that the district maintains their strong AAA bond rating. We must also show continued support of the District’s Fee Assistance program, which has seen an increase in usage in recent years.

Finally, the environment and sustainability practices remain very important to me. I’d like to see a continued increase in our green practices, with current projects like installing pervious pavers when feasible, improving our golf cart fleet with electric carts, and removing invasive species and investing in shoreline restoration projects. In 2024 I brought forth a Dark Skies resolution, which the Board ultimately passed unanimously. This initiative works towards conserving energy and reducing budget expenditures, while also minimizing light pollution. Another benefit Dark Skies provides is the protection of local wildlife habitats, fosters a healthier ecosystem, and improves the overall enjoyment of the natural environment for residents.

A note from NCTV17

The written content above was submitted by the candidate. The video interview was produced by NCTV17 as part of the Meet the Candidates series. All candidates running for the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election were interviewed using the same question format.

